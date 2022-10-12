Dermal clinician shares the three things she will NEVER do

<!–

An Australian skin clinician has opened up about the three things she will never do because of what she learned in her beauty science degree.

Dermatology student Madeleine has become popular TikTok outline information she has learned in the lab and classroom about the chemical components of our skin care and makeup products.

“I study skin full time and these are three things I just don’t want to do again,” she began the video.

The first was to waste your money on finding a ‘reef safe’ sunscreen product.

“As much as the big companies that are actually destroying the reef would like you to think it’s your fault that you’re wearing sunscreen, it’s not. Sunscreen is not the cause of reef bleaching, she said.

Sydney Pharmacy School Associate Professor Nial Wheate reviewed the data suggesting that certain chemicals in our SPF can cause reef bleaching and found it to be false.

“I reviewed the evidence for sunscreen as a risk to corals in my new research and found that while chemicals in sunscreen pose a risk to corals under laboratory conditions, they are only present at very low levels in real environments,” he said. The conversation.

“This means that when coral bleaching occurs, it is more likely to be due to the marine heat waves and increased water temperatures that have come with climate change, as well as land-based runoff.”

Madeleine’s second point was in relation to products that claim you can use it to exfoliate your skin every day.

‘It is too much. You only need to exfoliate once or twice a week at most,’ she explained.

Her final point was never to attack a sudden outburst in your face.

‘Honestly, you’re better off just leaving it at that. You can use a spot treatment with salicylic acid in one go if you want. Also, never pick a pimple again after you’ve already touched it, she said.

Her followers were quick to praise her excellent advice.

Preach on bleaching the reef. My god was reading a diary, one fan said.

“It was so helpful,” said another.