Derek Chisora wants trilogy bout with his former friend Tyson Fury – or to take on Deontay Wilder!

Derek Chisora ​​has said he is ready for a trilogy fight with his former friend Tyson Fury.

The ‘Gypsy King’ had threatened to punch ‘Del Boy’ Chisora ​​’in the face’ after 38-year-old Dillian backed Whyte to beat him in their Wembley match in April. Instead, Fury won that fight with a sixth-round knockout—then declaring it to be his last fight.

British heavyweight contender Chisora ​​told IFL TV he was eager to test himself one last time against one of boxing’s greatest legends, if he can lure Fury out of retirement.

“Listen, Frank Warren and the gypsy king’s troop, tell me when, what time and where and I’ll be there,” Chisora ​​said. ‘I want to fight, brother. If you are a fighter, you have to fight against everyone. I want to fight, that’s it.

‘It’s just business. It would be a great fight. I respect Tyson and his family, but if he wants to fight, we will fight.

“And if he doesn’t, I want to fight Deontay Wilder.”

Fury won his first fight against Chisora ​​in 2011 at ExCeL by unanimous decision, and also took their rematch in November 2014 by retiring in the tenth round.

The two were friends, but Chisora ​​chose to loudly support Whyte earlier in the year, something Fury nudged.

Earlier this month, Fury said if he saw Chisora, he would ‘slap him in the face’ after being betrayed

Earlier this month, after Chisora ​​defeated Kubrat Pulev in his first win since October 2019, the Gypsy King told talkSPORT Fight Night: ‘Me and Derek Chisora ​​used to be comrades. I went to Monaco to support him. I went to Hamburg to support him.

“Then, as soon as I have a fight, he says, ‘I choose the other man.’ So Derek Chisora ​​can kiss me, and when I see him, I punch him in the face.

“When you’re friends with someone, you support them. You don’t go with the other guy you don’t like anyway, you go with your boyfriend.

“After what he did, support Dillian Whyte to knock me out, with his house on it and all, as sure as he was, we’re not friends anymore. And if I see you, Derek, I’ll have to fight.”

Now Del Boy has kept him at his word, but it remains to be seen if a clash will be scheduled given Fury’s claim that he had given up on the sport.

Fury defeated Wilder by an 11th round knockout in Nevada last October.