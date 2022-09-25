Derek Chisora tells Tyson Fury to his face that Anthony Joshua will beat him

Derek Chisora ​​has lured Tyson Fury by saying he will lose his heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua before challenging the gypsy king to a ‘bare-knuckle fight’.

The pair were in talks for their own fight earlier this year, but talks collapsed and there was obvious bad blood when they met ringside for Saturday night’s Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker event.

Chisora ​​sat down in an interview given by Fury talkSPORT and said, ‘If the fight happens, he will win.’

Fury, standing face-to-face mere inches apart, replied: ‘I want to win. I’ll knock him out within six rounds and if you want I’ll fight you between rounds too.’

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora ​​headlined the Joyce vs Parker fight and clashed over whether the Gypsy King will beat Anthony Joshua and their own failed fight talks

Chisora ​​claimed Joshua would win the future fight – but Fury naturally begged to differ

Fury, the undefeated WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, then had Chisora ​​remind everyone of his two wins over him in 2011 and 2014.

Just before it had paired it beyond the failed talks to fight each other.

Chisora ​​said: ‘I’m here in Manchester, I’m here. You said come to Manchester and I’ll fight you bare knuckle and I’m here.’

Fury replied: ‘Then why didn’t you sign the contract?’ Chisora, wearing sunglasses, a hood and a face mask, claimed he had never been sent the contract.

Fury appeared to accept the challenge, saying: ‘I’ll fight you bare knuckle if you want, no problem. Anytime, Anywhere, Anywhere.

‘Look, you got two million and you refused it.’

Chisora ​​and Fury fight in the first of their two meetings – at Wembley Arena back in July 2011

The pair met again at the ExCel in London in 2014, with Fury claiming another victory

The Gypsy King then said he would fight Chisora ​​if the fight with Joshua is not made for later this year. ‘Listen, if you want to fight? If your husband doesn’t fight, I will definitely fight you next time.’

Whether the Fury vs Joshua fight will take place is still up in the air, with Fury setting a deadline of Monday to sign the contracts to make it happen.

“I’m tired of setting deadlines,” Fury said. “Either they want this poxy fight or they don’t.”

That led to Eddie Hearn hitting back at him, claiming Fury’s comments were an attempt to hide his interest in fighting German heavyweight Mahmoud (formerly Manuel) Charr.

Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua that he is losing patience with his rival, who has yet to return his contract for their mega-fight

Fury has insisted AJ has until Monday to sign the contract or he will continue to find another opponent

‘The talks have been decent and are going in the right direction, but there is a long way to go.’ Hearn told seconds out.

‘Fury wants to fight Manuel Charr, that’s pretty obvious, and the public aren’t the smartest if they actually think otherwise.’

Although the long-speculated clash between the two best British heavyweights in a generation appeared to be the closest it has ever been to becoming a reality, Hearn explained that the fight will not take place if Fury’s Monday ultimatum was genuine.

“I think there’s no way this contract will be signed on Monday because there’s still a lot to do,” Hearn said.

Eddie Hearn has hit back at Tyson Fury for putting a contract deadline on the proposed fight with Anthony Joshua

Hearn claimed Fury is interested in fighting German heavyweight Mahmoud Charr instead

‘This fight takes time. We waited 10 days to get the contract… suddenly he wants it signed in 24 hours. No chance.’

Hearn continued to criticize Fury as he cast doubt on the fight going into December.

Asked if he was leaning towards the hotly-anticipated fight not happening, Hearn said: ‘Yeah, because if he comes out with statements like that… we’ll see.

“Again, Tyson Fury has stated – “I’m retired, I’m here, I’m giving my wallet to the homeless, I’m walking away from this fight on Monday”.

‘Guess what? The match will not be signed on Monday. So if you want to walk away from it while we’re all trying to get it – including your promo team – off.’