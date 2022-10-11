Derek Chisora might give Tyson Fury ‘better fight’ than Anthony Joshua, claims promoter
Tyson Fury is now heading for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora on December 3rd and his promoter Frank Warren has claimed it could be a “better” challenge than Anthony Joshua.
Talks for Fury and AJ to meet this year fell through as contract stages proved difficult after the parties initially agreed on terms.
Now, the Gypsy King is still planning to box on his scheduled date of December 3 to prepare for a possible undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk, slated for early 2023.
Chisora is almost certainly the opponent with agreed terms, although talkSPORT understands that contracts have not yet been signed.
Fury’s UK co-promoter Warren said: iFL TV: “Of course that [the AJ negotiations] caused a big problem, lasted three or four weeks.
“And we’re struggling to get an opponent.
“We have the highest ranked opponent on BoxRec and that’s now Derek Chisora.
“That is where we are going and that will be on December 3rd…
“We all expected the fight in December to be Usyk, but Usyk was not available.
“Now that seems, I hope, to continue in February.
“So Tyson wants to fight for that time, he wants out and we want to get him out.”
Fury vs Chisora 3 isn’t a fight that many boxing fans are extremely excited about, given the Gypsy King’s two wins in their previous fights.
However, Warren insisted: “He’s going to try, he’s the highest available.
“I hope it will be competitive, but I still think Tyson is head and shoulders above them all.
“Derek could give him a better fight than AJ.
“I’m not disrespectful to him, I just think he is” [AJ] more vulnerable.”
