Deregulation is no short-cut to creating world-class industries

Global growth is at serious risk as shocks to energy and food supplies from the war in Ukraine increase disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic. New digital and low-carbon technologies have sparked a global race to reach a critical mass in production, spurred on by geopolitical rivalry. The need to innovate and create high-growth sectors is acute, and a newfound respect for state intervention has sparked a particularly lively debate. Industrial policy or deregulation? State investment or lower taxes?

The questions have a new urgency, but governments have been trying to build internationally dominant sectors for decades. What lessons have been learned?

As the UK seems to be giving its body to economics right now by considering all sorts of things that no one else would touch (perhaps for good reason), it could be instructive to assess its prospects compared to close neighbours. The Liz Truss government, on the rare occasions when its ministers can escape the Conservative Party’s civil war, has set in motion a whole chain of supply-side squeaks. Their ideas, outlined in her graciously short speech at the party conference on Wednesday, are heavy on the deregulation side (easing planning laws, lowering taxes) and light on public investment.

one is a”salad offensive”, with the aim of growing more cucumbers, lettuce and tomatoes in the UK. Ignoring the silly name, it’s a perfectly reasonable project. Technology can drastically change agricultural productivity. UK soft fruit production has grown rapidly in recent years thanks to improvements in polytunnel efficiency, extending the growing season into winter. The UK has always been dependent on soft fruit imports, but in the last decade British growers have become productive enough to start exporting significant quantities to continental Europe.

Setting up plastic tents is relatively cheap and easy, and the only deregulation needed is leniency from the local planning authorities. To see more impressive agricultural productivity at work, British Agriculture Minister Ranil Jayawardena is planning a research trip to the Netherlands. He will visit a country that, despite being small and densely populated with expensive land and labor and a cool humid climate, has become the world’s second largest exporter of tomatoes – in fact the second largest global agricultural exporter , measured by value.

Dutch growers have a history of growing plants in greenhouses, thanks to the flower industry, and of agricultural innovation in general. For decades they have been building a fertile ecosystem of research, development and production. Specialized companies have made complementary products for high-tech indoor fruit and vegetable cultivation, such as innovative lighting and climate and water management systems.

Could this be replicated? How has the government helped?

Well, it wasn’t by providing market-distorting subsidies or relying on heavy trade defenses. The Dutch government has supported farmers in various ways, not least through funding from the public Wageningen University, one of the world’s top agribusiness research centers. But it falls under the beady eye of the European Commission’s Competition Directorate with its state aid rulebook. The EU does have import tariffs on fresh tomatoes, but they do much more to protect southern European countries such as Italy: the Netherlands is competitive on the world market.

Nor was it the deregulation that did it. Unlike the UK, the Netherlands has remained very firmly in the EU with its complex web of rules on food hygiene and horticultural standards. It also has high labor costs and a commitment to reduce carbon emissions. Dutch growers are proud of their low environmental impact. EU regulations are among the strictest in the world, so by practicing to comply with them, their farmers can meet the standards in markets elsewhere.

In other words, the UK government’s general stance on supply-side reforms – stepping outside of EU regulation and cutting labor and environmental costs – is useless in this case, and probably in many others.

There are, of course, arguments for doing away with some domestic regulations, such as excessive scheduling restrictions. But complying with product rules is crucial to access international markets, and leaving the EU has increased barriers to exports. Those British soft fruit growers who broke into the continental market are now saying that the extra costs of food hygiene inspections and the shortage of EU workers have undone all their work.

Building world-class industries is really not a simple matter of the state being absent or present in the market. It is about which interventions you have to do and for how long and why. These are often beautiful judgments. But trading in a modern economy is regulating, and voluntarily giving up export markets and introducing the deadweight of compliance under the guise of cutting red tape is clearly the wrong way to go about it.

