Derbyshire sign Matthew Lamb from Warwickshire

Warwickshire batter Matthew Lamb has agreed to a two-year contract with Derbyshire.

Lamb, 26, came through at Edgbaston after joining the club with the Under-9s and making his first team debut in 2016. He was a member of the squad that won the 2021 County Championship, played 13 games and contributed 565 runs.

Lamb is a versatile mid-range batter who can also bowl at a moderate pace. He has an average of 31.23 in first-class cricket and 42.24 in List A.

Derbyshire’s head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, said they had targeted Lamb to bolster the squad after finishing fifth in Division Two in his first season.

“Matt had a strong season in Division One and that’s the caliber of the player we want to bring to our club,” said Arthur. “Signing a player with a lot of experience at the highest level is an example of our intent. We hit strong this year, but the arrival of Matt increases that competition for places and strengthens our depth of strike across all sizes.”

Lamb finished the season outside the championship at Edgbaston but came second in the club average, scoring 487 runs at 48.70 with two hundred in eight appearances.

“It is with a heavy heart that I leave Edgbaston, but I am really looking forward to the next chapter of my career,” said Lamb. “I will be eternally grateful and grateful to everyone at the Bears who helped and coached me from an eight-year-old cricket enthusiast to a County Champion.

“I have made lifelong friends at the club and will always look forward to returning to Derbyshire.