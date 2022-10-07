Derby ‘shooting’: B&M shop evacuated in Derby as armed police rush to scene

<!–

A B&M store has been evacuated in Derby after armed police officers rushed to the scene of a reported shooting.

Witnesses heard ‘six shots’ as they were evacuated as officers arrived at a Farm Foods parking lot, DerbyshireLive reports.

Ambulances have arrived at the scene, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

An air ambulance landed in Gosforth Road, off Ascot Drive, at around 10.30am.

A number of police vehicles are at the scene and Ascot Drive has also been closed.

Reports at the scene suggest there are around seven or eight police cars with traffic blocked from coming down the closed road.

The police station is nearby and officers confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital.

A spokesman said: Officers are currently in attendance at an incident at #AscotDrive police station in #Derby. #AscotDrive is currently closed and a man has been taken to hospital.’

B&M on Ascot Drive (pictured), Derby had to be evacuated following reports of a shooting in the area

Derbyshire Police, whose station is nearby, confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital

One person said they heard ‘gunshots’ that sounded like ‘a load of beer kegs falling off a truck’.

Another, Tom Parker, 26, said he heard ‘six gunshots’ and ‘eight police cars came shooting past’.

Meanwhile, Emma Smalley, 28, who was shopping in B&M at the time, said: ‘We heard six massive bangs and didn’t know what it was at the time. Everyone was evacuated. I have had to leave everything in there.

‘I just thought it was knocking. I didn’t know if it was a delivery to B&M or someone in the warehouse. It made noise’.

