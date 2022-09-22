Derby appoint Paul Warne as their new manager after Liam Rosenior removed as interim boss

Derby have confirmed the appointment of Paul Warne as the club’s new permanent manager.

Warne, 49, who has won promotion to the Sky Bet Championship three times with Rotherham, emerged as favorite to succeed Wayne Rooney earlier this week after the Rams began the season under interim boss Liam Rosenior.

Derby said in a statement: ‘Derby County Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Warne as head coach.

Former Rotherham manager Paul Warne (L) has been appointed as Derby County’s new manager, replacing Liam Rosenior (R)

Warne spent six seasons at Rotherham, winning promotion to the Championship three times

‘Warne has joined the club with immediate effect on a contract until the summer of 2026.

“As was made clear in the summer, the board intended to spend a period evaluating all aspects of the club and, having done so, we believe Paul’s track record of success at this level fits perfectly with our long-term strategy.”

Caretaker boss Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after Rooney quit in June.

But the 38-year-old, who had been Rooney’s assistant, has been relieved of his duties and it is not clear whether he will remain at Pride Park.

Derby confirmed that Warne’s Rotherham coaching staff – assistant manager Richie Barker, first-team coach Matt Hamshaw and first-team goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington – have joined him at the club.

The Rams said: ‘Paul’s arrival marks the end of Liam Rosenior’s tenure as caretaker manager and on behalf of everyone at Pride Park Stadium we would like to thank Liam for all his efforts during an incredibly difficult period and for helping to stabilize the club under new ownership.’

Former Derby manager Wayne Rooney left the club earlier this year, leaving Rosenior in charge

Warne, who spent six seasons at Rotherham, takes charge of his first match for Derby in Cambridge on October 1 after the international break.

Derby added: “We would also like to thank Rotherham United and their chairman Tony Stewart for all their help during this process.”

Warne had been in charge of the Millers since 2016 and also oversaw three relegations from the Championship while working under significant financial constraints.

He guided Rotherham to eighth place after nine games this season – their best start in the second tier since the 1960s.

Rotherham said: “Obviously we are disappointed to see Paul and his staff leave, but they do so with our best wishes and thanks for their commitment to their roles here at Rotherham United.”

“Their departure now presents the club with an exciting opportunity to bring in a new team of coaching staff with a fresh perspective and build on our excellent start to the 2022-23 Sky Bet Championship season.”