Derby 1-0 Oxford: Conor Hourihane’s goal seals win and marks new era for the Rams in League One 

“We’re back, Derby is back,” shouted the PA announcer after fans and staff alike spent the summer doubting their club would even exist on the first day of the new season.

So the hair-raising roar that greeted Conor Hourihane’s winning goal on his Derby debut summed up the joy, pride and sheer relief of a fanbase that has suffered too much.

Because these supporters are just happy that they can still follow their team. They may have been relegated to League One and Wayne Rooney may no longer be the manager, yet the majority of a 31,053 crowd – an astonishing turnout for a third-rate fixture – showed up to roar at the Rams.

Conor Hourihane scored with just ten minutes left to give Derby the win

The former Aston Villa midfielder joined the club this summer after his contract expired

Local real estate developer and lifelong fan David Clowes saved Derby from potential liquidation when he pulled them out of a nine-month stint on the board, and the new owner sat in the boardroom for this one. Clowes intervened to save the Rams when a proposed takeover bid from American businessman Chris Kirchner collapsed.

Rooney’s former assistant Liam Rosenior, now on interim appointment, was like a cat on hot rocks in the tech room, leading to plenty of spirited exchanges with Oxford boss Karl Robinson and fourth official Scott Tallis.

Derby has attracted some solid EFL players such as Hourihane, Tom Barkhuizen, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and James Collins, while Curtis Davies, now 37, still wears the armband.

Former Hull City fullback Liam Rosenior on a temporary contract with the club

Rosenior (right) was previously Wayne Rooney’s assistant at Pride Park

Still, it was Oxford who created the better chances early on, with Billy Bodin and Matty Taylor close by. Shortly after the half hour, the visitors should have taken the lead when James Henry fired straight at Joe Wildsmith.

On either side of the break, Derby had two chances to take advantage. Mendez-Laing was released by Korey Smith’s lofty pass after a quick free kick, but shot too close to Simon Eastwood. Then, just after the hour, Collins was denied by Cameron Brannagan’s magnificent goal-line clearance. Derby mounted the pressure and when Mendez-Laing sent a volley to the goal, Oxford was relieved when it brought Rams sub Louie Sibley to safety.

But they couldn’t hold it any longer when Hourihane – who had had a mixed game up to that point – with 10 minutes to go, was knocked out by Sibley, beating Eastwood with his left foot from 20 yards. “Thank you, David Clowes,” they sang as the seconds ticked by. The owner will be the most popular man in these parts for some time to come.