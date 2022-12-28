Deputy Rizwan leads Pakistan in Babar’s absence, with Sarfaraz in charge of reviews

SportsSports
By Merry
Deputy Rizwan leads Pakistan in Babar's absence, with Sarfaraz in charge of reviews
As such, the laws of the game prevent substitutes from leading a team. Rizwan was seen moving his fielders but, in theory, any fielder can do that. Initially, team management said that Rizwan, the team’s designated vice-captain, was the interim captain in Babar’s absence, but for revisions, Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former captain who is in the XI after a long gap, was in charge. That came into play in the 53rd, when Sarfaraz reviewed the umpire’s no-out ruling when Nauman Ali hit Devon Conway on the pads and got it overturned in Pakistan’s favour.
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More