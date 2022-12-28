Deputy Rizwan leads Pakistan in Babar’s absence, with Sarfaraz in charge of reviews

As such, the laws of the game prevent substitutes from leading a team. Rizwan was seen moving his fielders but, in theory, any fielder can do that. Initially, team management said that Rizwan, the team’s designated vice-captain, was the interim captain in Babar’s absence, but for revisions, Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former captain who is in the XI after a long gap, was in charge. That came into play in the 53rd, when Sarfaraz reviewed the umpire’s no-out ruling when Nauman Ali hit Devon Conway on the pads and got it overturned in Pakistan’s favour.