Deputies shoot, kill Arizona man after wife warned of ambush

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. (AP) – Deputy sheriffs shot and killed a man in a shootout outside his home in a remote area north of Phoenix after his wife warned in a 911 call that he might try to ambush them, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said it has asked the Arizona Department of Public Safety to investigate the shooting of Thomas Henzler Friday night in Black Canyon City.

Emergency services arrived about 45 miles from Phoenix after Henzler’s wife reported at about 10:30 p.m. that he was drunk and fired a bullet into the ceiling, sheriffs said in a statement.

She told the 911 dispatcher that her husband knew she would call the police and had begun collecting ammunition and setting up an ambush at the only point of entry to the house, a bridge with a remote-controlled gate, the statement said. .

The dispatcher also told deputies that she heard Henzler in the background telling his wife that he would shoot law enforcement officers to “commit suicide by a cop,” it added.

Fearing a hostage situation, officers called in a SWAT team and DPS called in air support before the woman could safely exit and open the gate, the statement said.

About an hour later, Henzler came out and walked toward the officers when he opened fire. Deputies fired back and beat Henzler, who later died, the sheriff’s office said.

PART: