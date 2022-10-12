Depositors often blame audit firms for bank failure, study finds

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The word ‘audit’ has a different meaning depending on whether you are an individual or a bank. But an alleged audit error can have equally damaging consequences.

“We found that depositors — people who have money in banks — lose confidence in an accountant when that accountant is associated with another bank that goes bankrupt,” said Matthew Beck, an assistant professor of business administration at the University of Kansas.

His new article, “The Role of Audit Firms in Spreading Depositor Contagion,” argues that depositors view a bank’s failure as an audit failure, which diminishes their assessment of auditor’s credibility. This leads to lower deposit growth at banks with the same accountant. It was published in The accounting review.

“Most deposits, like what you and I have in our bank account, are covered by insurance from the FDIC. That insurance now covers up to $250,000. Our deposits are safe if the bank goes bankrupt. However, there are depositors who have larger amounts who are not covered by insurance and can lose their money if the bank goes bankrupt, so they have a very strong interest in making sure their money is safe,” Beck said.

Depositors assess banking performance by reviewing their financial reports. And the way depositors can be confident that such reporting is accurate is by having an accountant come in and audit those financial statements.

“People often want cash, and there may be no better way than to have money in a bank,” he said. “Uninsured savers can also get a higher return on their money than you and I with our savings accounts because the bank pays them a little more than it pays us to compensate them for that risk.”

Beck, who co-authored the article with Allison Nicoletti of the University of Pennsylvania and Sarah Stuber of Texas A&M University, said there is an expectation gap between what a financial statement audit really is and what the public assumes it to be.

He says that “people often think, ‘Oh, this company has got a clear or unqualified audit opinion and that means it’s a good company, with good management, a good CEO.’ But if you look at the actual opinion, it just says, ‘We give you reasonable assurance that there are no material misstatements in the financial statements. That’s it.'”

The motivation for this project was that the authors wondered aloud whether an accountant would be blamed if a bank went bankrupt. When such an institution collapses, customers may need “a scapegoat to point to,” he said.

His team took data sets from different banks, performed multivariate regressions and used statistical analysis to find links between these two factors. This firm exposure to bankruptcy by the audit firm is associated with lower growth in uninsured deposits, which is consistent with depositors seeing this as a negative signal of auditor credibility. It also showed that the results are stronger when the awareness about the bankruptcy is higher, including when a larger bank is involved or when there is significant coverage.

Beck was surprised to discover during this investigation that not all banks are audited.

“You need to have more than $500 million in assets in a bank to claim an audit. Smaller banks — like a single bank in a small town — shouldn’t be audited,” he said.

Before entering academia, Beck worked as an auditor for KPMG (one of the “Big Four” firms) in Richmond, Virginia and Prague, Czech Republic. The Chicago native is now in his fourth year at KU.

“Having an unstable banking system is bad for the economy,” Beck said. “Understanding that things like this can happen is helpful to know. It gives banks a chance to be proactive and tell depositors, ‘Hey, a client of our accountants failed… but it had nothing to do with the check.'”

