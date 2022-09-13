Depop seller mocked after saying packages won’t arrive on time because they’re mourning the Queen

<!–

A Depop customer was stunned after a seller blamed the late shipping of an item for the Queen’s death.

In an exchange on the app, which has gone viral since it was shared on Instagram, the anonymous buyer asked where the order was, explaining that it was several days late.

In a bizarre response, the seller, who is also anonymous, said they were unable to ship the package due to the Queen’s death.

A Depop seller said she couldn’t post a package because it would be too distressing to look at the queen’s face on banknotes as she paid the postage

After sharing the exchange online, a number of social media users jumped in to mock the seller and their reason for the delay.

The seller explained: “I’m so sorry, I am absolutely devastated by the death of the Queen (Her Majesty) and I have been grieving ever since.

“I can’t bring myself to use cash at the post office because I see her face on notes.

“I’m having a hard time coming to terms with it, so I’ve had to put my Depop packs on hold for the 10-day bereavement period. I will do my very best to ship your package after 10 days. I hope you understand my heartbreak.’

The conversation was shared on Instagram, where it received 23,000 likes.

Users were quick to mock the seller’s excuse.

One user joked: ‘Sorry honey, I managed to get it in the mail but I heard the postman had a breakdown and threw away all the packages because he couldn’t see her face on all the little stamps xxx.’

Some users advised the seller to use a bank card instead of cash to avoid seeing the likeness of the late monarch, while others made sarcastic comments

“Awww that’s so sad honey, luckily I know a few things that will help you through this trauma faster…they’re called Visa and MasterCard,” another viewer joked.

Someone else said: ‘Use your bank card…’

“Someone with ER will have empathy x 100,” noted another user.

Someone else added: “I’m observing the official mourning period, so you won’t get your package. When I looked at the 10-pound note, I was shaking and in tears.’