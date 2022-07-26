Department of Justice is investigating Trump’s actions on January 6 as part of criminal probe

The Justice Department is investigating the actions of former President Donald Trump as part of the criminal investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.

Sources told the paper that federal prosecutors have interviewed witnesses before a grand jury and asked them about conversations between Trump, his lawyers and members of his inner circle regarding a plot to replace electoral college members with pro-Trump deputy voters in states that President Joe Biden won. .

Prosecutors have asked detailed questions about meetings Trump held in December 2020 and January 2021, gathering information about his press campaign against Vice President Mike Pence, and what instructions Trump has given his team about the fake voter scheme.

That plan was led by Trump’s election attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, but prosecutors wanted to know how much the now ex-president was involved, The Post said.

The paper also reported that investigators had received the phone records of Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, from Trump.

In an interview aired Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland did not rule out Trump’s prosecution.

“We intend to hold everyone, everyone criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, to account for any attempt to disrupt the lawful transfer of power from one government to another,” Garland told NBC’s Lester Holt. ‘That is what we do.’