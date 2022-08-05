Deontay Wilder’s appears to slim down as fans comment on his ‘skinny legs’

Deontay Wilder is back at the gym gearing up for his return to boxing, but fans think he shouldn’t be skipping leg day.

The Bronze Bomber has not been seen since his second loss to Tyson Fury to complete their trilogy in October 2021.

After considering retiring, the former WBC heavyweight champion is now training for a return to the ring and while the American has a slimmer frame, fans can’t believe how skinny his legs are.

Deontay Wilder Never Had The Biggest Legs But Fans Can’t Believe They Are His

The 36-year-old is six feet tall and has always had large, muscular arms that, along with his massive wingspan, generate formidable strength.

However, he never had fat legs. Wilder even complained that his legs were compromised thanks to the extravagant costume he wore to the ring for his second fight with Fury.

Still, he seems to have lost weight overall and fans were quick to jump for the picture.

Wilder has always been one of the most fearsome punchers in the heavyweight division

In 45 fights, Wilder has scored 41 knockouts and the only person he wasn’t KO’d was Tyson Fury

Since returning to training, Wilder has trained with compatriot Michael Hunter and met UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou at UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Wilder doesn’t have an opponent in mind or a date yet, but he’s ready to revive his career – and it’s not for the money.

“I’m definitely considering coming back,” Wilder said.

“This is something we’re trying to figure out and situate things. I feel” [it could be] a boost for my career.

Michael Hunter Helped Wilder Get Ready For His Return To Boxing In Las Vegas

“It’s not about the financial stuff, I never have to go back to boxing in my life. I’ve got my life in order.”

The Alabama native will have no shortage of options when looking for an adversary.

Dereck Chisora ​​has mentioned Wilder’s name many times, but fighters like Dillian Whyte or Anthony Joshua’s loser and Oleksandr Usyk II would all be box office options.