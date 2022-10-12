Deontay Wilder wanted to ‘shoot’ internet troll for racist remarks and online abuse of his daughter

Deontay Wilder finally opened up the 2014 clip of him beating up an internet troll at a California gym for his racist comments and online abuse of his daughter, admitting he planned to “shoot” him.

The 36-year-old former heavyweight champion flew to Los Angeles in 2014 to watch a fight. He also feuded with Charlie Zelenoff after receiving multiple abusive comments on social media that also mentioned his daughter, Naieya, who suffers from a condition called spina bifida.

The pair was then filmed fighting in a viral video showing the Bronze Bomber taking the sting out of the internet troll. Eight years later, Wilder confessed that he would have shot Zelenoff if both his cameraman and cousin hadn’t been at the gym with him at the time.

“I really went there to kill him, to be honest, to shoot him,” the 2015-2020 WBC heavyweight champion told the Pivot Podcast on Tuesday. “And the devil got into me at one point because we were in some alleyways and my voice changed because was there with me, I brought cuz too.”

Prior to the fight, Zelenoff had signed a waiver revealing that he could not sue Wilder for damages or bodily harm.

Deontay Wilder traveled to LA and beat up internet troll Charlie Zelenoff in 2014… Wilder said Zelenoff racially abused him and made threats about his daughter. pic.twitter.com/fnNohDnnns — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 4, 2022

Deontay Wilder and his daughter, Naieya, who was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder confronted Charlie Zelenoff (left and right) at an LA gym in 2014 after receiving several vile comments on social media, including inappropriate comments about his daughter

“At some point my whole attitude about myself changed, I thought, ‘Come into this alley,'” Wilder continued. “I knew what I was going to do, even because I’m going to tell you. My whole demeanor, my face changed because I knew what my options were.

“But I knew I couldn’t do it because my cameraman was one of my good friends and I had a vision of him betraying us and I should have shot him too,” he added.

Wilder, who grew up aspiring to play college football for Alabama’s Crimson Tide, then admitted to telling his lens man, “I couldn’t because I should have shot you too. Because I saw you talking about us.’

‘And he started, ‘Oh no, D.’ And I said, ‘No, seriously. I should have shot you too.”

Wilder said he couldn’t photograph Zelenoff because of the presence of his cameraman – a close friend of his

Mike Tyson was impressed after seeing footage of the fight and claimed he’d be in jail “for this shit” in a clip on YouTube.

In a 2014 interview with RingTV, Wilder said that “the only reason” he went much further to punch Zelenoff was because “he went overboard.”

“He threatened to kill me and called me the N-word. Then what it thought was exaggerated is that he said he was going to tape my daughter’s mouth and when I read that, I imagined that was actually happening.’

“There’s a part of Deontay Wilder that’s the silly guy, the humble guy, and the funny guy with a nice smile. But there’s another part of me that I really don’t want people to see. That’s the part you’re going to get,” the six-ft-seven, 238-pound boxer advised.

Mike Tyson was speechless by Wilder’s actions, as he claims he would have gone to jail for beating up Zelenoff (pictured)

“But I really held back because my original plans were to really hurt this guy, man. Some people don’t really know that side of me, but I’ve brought it out and I don’t like putting that out for people to see,” he reiterated.

At the time, Zelenoff had gained internet fame after sharing videos of him harassing strangers in gyms before challenging them to fight. One time, he confronted Floyd Mayweather’s father to fight him.

“I really wanted to do more than what I did, but I’m at a point where I have opportunities and I’m blessed, man. I am aware of that,” Wilder concluded about the eight-year split.

The Bronze Bomber returns to the ring for the first time in over a year on Saturday night, fighting Swedish-Finnish boxer Robert Helenius.