Deontay Wilder sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their potential heavyweight battle

Deontay Wilder has warned Oleksandr Usyk to ‘take notes’ after learning the 35-year-old plans to take part in his October 15 fight against Robert Helenius.

After Usyk successfully defended his heavyweight belts against Anthony Joshua last month, speculation has circulated that a fight between Wilder and the Ukrainian could be on the cards in the near future.

The American admitted he was looking forward to appearing in front of the world champion but insisted Usyk had his pen and paper ready in a bid to get the edge over him in the ring.

Deontay Wilder warned Oleksandr Usyk to ‘take notes’ when he sees him next month

Wilder is preparing to face Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 15

“I heard Usyk will be there,” Wilder told FightHype.com. ‘I’m looking forward to seeing him. It’s going to be a great fight, it’s going to be a good card overall.’

“I hope he’s taking notes.”

Usyk, whose win against Joshua strengthened his case as one of the premier fighters in world boxing, revealed after the fight that he would likely only fight Tyson Fury if he wants to continue his career.

Usyk admitted he would consider fighting Wilder in America and called out the 36-year-old

The American replied: ‘A title shot, you have to jump at it when the opportunity presents itself’

But the Ukrainian recently told Ring Magazine that he would consider a heavyweight showdown against Wilder in America after agreeing to see him take on Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn next month.

After hearing Usyk’s comments, Wilder told PBC after a media training session that it was ‘music to [his] ears to join with another title opportunity.

He said: ‘Usyk is a very honorable person and a man of his word, so I’m looking forward to that.

‘A title shot you have to jump on when the opportunity presents itself.’