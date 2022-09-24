WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Deontay Wilder sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their potential heavyweight battle

Sports
By Merry
Deontay Wilder sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their potential heavyweight battle 12
1664035230 260 Deontay Wilder sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of
Deontay Wilder sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their potential heavyweight battle 13
1664035232 979 Deontay Wilder sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of
Deontay Wilder sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their potential heavyweight battle 14
1664035233 439 Deontay Wilder sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of
Deontay Wilder sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their potential heavyweight battle 15

‘I hope he’s taking notes’: Deontay Wilder sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk as he reveals the Ukrainian is ready to join his clash with Robert Helenius next month ahead of their potential heavyweight clash

  • Deontay Wilder is preparing to fight Robert Helenius in Brooklyn on October 15th
  • He warned Oleksandr Usyk to ‘take notes’ after hearing he would be there
  • The Ukrainian revealed earlier this month that he would fight Wilder in America
  • The American insisted that being in a potential title shot was ‘music to his ears’

By Ben Willcocks for Mailonline

Published: 16:50, 24 September 2022 | Up to date: 16:50, 24 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Deontay Wilder has warned Oleksandr Usyk to ‘take notes’ after learning the 35-year-old plans to take part in his October 15 fight against Robert Helenius.

After Usyk successfully defended his heavyweight belts against Anthony Joshua last month, speculation has circulated that a fight between Wilder and the Ukrainian could be on the cards in the near future.

The American admitted he was looking forward to appearing in front of the world champion but insisted Usyk had his pen and paper ready in a bid to get the edge over him in the ring.

Deontay Wilder warned Oleksandr Usyk to 'take notes' when he sees him next month
Deontay Wilder warned Oleksandr Usyk to 'take notes' when he sees him next month

Deontay Wilder warned Oleksandr Usyk to ‘take notes’ when he sees him next month

Wilder is preparing to face Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 15
Wilder is preparing to face Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 15

Wilder is preparing to face Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on October 15

“I heard Usyk will be there,” Wilder told FightHype.com. ‘I’m looking forward to seeing him. It’s going to be a great fight, it’s going to be a good card overall.’

“I hope he’s taking notes.”

Usyk, whose win against Joshua strengthened his case as one of the premier fighters in world boxing, revealed after the fight that he would likely only fight Tyson Fury if he wants to continue his career.

Usyk admitted he would consider fighting Wilder in America and called out the 36-year-old
Usyk admitted he would consider fighting Wilder in America and called out the 36-year-old

Usyk admitted he would consider fighting Wilder in America and called out the 36-year-old

The American replied: 'A title shot, you have to jump at it when the opportunity presents itself'
The American replied: 'A title shot, you have to jump at it when the opportunity presents itself'

The American replied: ‘A title shot, you have to jump at it when the opportunity presents itself’

But the Ukrainian recently told Ring Magazine that he would consider a heavyweight showdown against Wilder in America after agreeing to see him take on Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn next month.

After hearing Usyk’s comments, Wilder told PBC after a media training session that it was ‘music to [his] ears to join with another title opportunity.

He said: ‘Usyk is a very honorable person and a man of his word, so I’m looking forward to that.

‘A title shot you have to jump on when the opportunity presents itself.’

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Prime Minister Liz Truss spent £1,800 of…

Merry

Floyd Mayweather tells Manny Pacquiao he…

Merry

Arsenal Women 4-0 Tottenham Women:…

Merry
1 of 4,769

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More