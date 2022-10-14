Deontay Wilder record: Career stats, weight, height and reach ahead of comeback

Deontay Wilder is one of the toughest boxers and has had a brilliant career.

But the ‘Bronze Bomber’ wants to restore his reputation after losing to Tyson Fury in their blockbuster trilogy.

Frank Micelotta/FOX Wilder failed to beat Fury in any of their three fights

The American considered retiring, but he quickly scrapped that idea and now faces Robert Helenius again this weekend in New York City.

And prior to that clash, here’s everything you need to know about Wilder’s career thus far.

Deontay Wilder: Debut and Who He Fought Against

Wilder made his professional debut on November 15, 2008, defeating Ethan Cox via TKO in the second round of their match at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.

The 6ft 7 star then destroyed any opponent who dared to stand in his way.

From 2008 to December 2012, when Wilder won his first major title, the American sent off 24 opponents.

He defeated Kelvin Price to claim the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title.

He then visited England to take on British fighter Audley Harrison and stunned the Sheffield crowd with a TKO win.

From then on, it looked like Wilder’s career was only going to get better, and sure enough, his first world title followed in the next few years – the WBC heavyweight title.

This was when Wilder announced himself on the world stage

That WBC belt, which he held until his first loss against Fury, came via a unanimous decision win over Bermane Stiverne.

This is the only time the ‘Bronze Bomber’ has not won by KO or TKO in his career.

Eric Molina and Luis Ortiz came forward and challenged Wilder for his crown, but both were no match for his power.

Ortiz was undefeated in 28 professional fights so it looked like it could turn into a serious clash, but the ‘Bronze Bomber’ knocked him down three times to claim the win.

That sparked the first of his three epic clashes with Fury.

But despite beating the ‘Gypsy King’ twice, many think Fury won the fight in Los Angeles, but a split decision meant it was a draw.

Dominic Breazeale and Ortiz again challenged Wilder and were easily defeated.

Then came his rematch with Fury in Las Vegas.

It was an epic fight, but the ‘Gypsy King’ was too good for Wilder, beating him twice to take a TKO win – the American’s first defeat as a professional.

Ryan Hafey/PBC Fury, in front of an American crowd, Wilder stopped on round seven

A third fight was planned, but Fury called it quits to pursue a clash with Anthony Joshua.

That led to a legal challenge from Wilder, who got his wish when the pair last entered the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last year.

This time, Wilder knocked Fury down twice in round four. But the Brit peeled himself off the canvas to take out the ‘Bronze Bomber’.

He hasn’t fought since and had considered retiring, but he’s back and Helenius is his next opponent.

The Finnish boxer has a 31-3-0 record, so this should be an exciting fight, and we can’t wait to see Wilder back in the ring.

Wilder has been one of the top heavyweights, but he needs to rebuild that reputation.

Getty Wilder is a deadly puncher so it’s great to see him back in the ring

Deontay Wilder: wins, losses and professional record

In total, Wilder has had 45 pro fights, won 42, one draw and two losses.

He won 41 of his fights via knockout or TKO, only one of which was decided by decision.

Deontay Wilder: Weight, Height and Reach

Wilder is now 36 and will be 37 later this month. He is 6ft 7 (201cm) and has a reach of 83in (211cm).

The Orthodox fighter weighed in at 238 pounds (108 kg) for his third fight with Fury.

Toby Acuna/PBC Wilder has trained hard and is ready for his return to the ring

Deontay Wilder: Next Fight and Future Opponents

Wilder’s next fight will take place on Saturday October 15 against Helen.

Should the American win that, a fight with Joshua has been suggested.

It would be a clash that would grab the attention of millions, and Wilder wants to see it happen in Africa.

He said: “I would love to do that fight in Africa.

“It is still the most important fight in the world for everyone. Everywhere I go people are always talking about me versus Joshua. We both have roots from there.

“I think it would be a great place to have it, to go back home.

“To go back to the motherland. A continent full of our people. I can just see it’s a great fight, win, lose or draw.

“I think we will get the respect and love from all the people there.”

But also a fourth collision with Fury is not excluded.

So before he finally decides to hang up the gloves, it seems inevitable that we’ll see Wilder at least one more big fight.