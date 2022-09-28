Deontay Wilder nearly RETIRED but a statue built in his honour made him change his mind

Deontay Wilder considered putting up his gloves for good after suffering a devastating 11th round KO defeat to Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight last October.

The American boxer said it took him some time off the ring to cope with successive defeats in 2020 and 2021, as these were the only losses in his professional career.

He was expected to retire from boxing for good, but the Olympic bronze medalist changed his mind after witnessing the public’s reaction to the unveiling of a life-size statue made to him in May 2021.

Wilder called himself a “walking, living legend” and insisted that the “world” really needed him to return to boxing while “motivating” people.

“What really brought me back to this point? [was the realization]like, damn it, the world really needs me,” Wilder said on The Last Stand podcast with Brian Custer.

‘I really motivate people. Although I already knew [that]more so… when I got my statue man – When I got my statue, and that set all my achievements in stone, you’re looking at a walking, living legend.

Whatever happens, my supporters or my haters, when all the talk dies, that statue will remain. you feel me? That statue stays there forever until God comes and takes it away or some kind of disaster happens… to see so many people come [for the unveiling] and seeing women and men crumble and show their vulnerable side – I love that.’

Wilder’s defeat to Fury meant he hadn’t won a fight in nearly three years – with his last win against Luis Ortiz in 2019.

As a result, Wilder toyed with the idea of ​​retirement. But when he returned to his hometown of Tuscaloosa to unveil a life-sized statue of himself, he changed his mind.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wilder told fans he would return to the ring in the future because he has to “get out of a lot of things” before hanging up his gloves.

The Bronze Bomber said, “I can’t stop here. I must continue my journey. I must, I must. I plan to resume my career for sure. I have a lot of other things to avoid.

“When I come back, I’ll take my children, because now I can fully enjoy my life the way I want to. I have sacrificed so much to be in this position in my life, to be able to live my life the way I want to for the rest of my life.”

The 36-year-old American added: “I am very much in demand. So many people have told me, ‘Come back, come back.’ I would say I am back by popular demand. And boxing needs me.

“When there’s a thriving American champion, there’s nothing like it. If it’s not there, you’ll see it’s dead. There is a drought in [the sport]. People now know the difference.’

Wilder returns to the canvas on October 15 to take on Robert Helenius. However, he recently shouted Fury, Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk after claiming he is still a “big fish” in the division.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: ‘I think there is definitely a chance of a fourth fight’ [with Fury]. Boxing is a profession. Many people call it a sport, but it is not a sport.

“The heavyweight division is very small. I’m still a big fish in the business, especially here in America. As long as we’re all in the same division and all still fighting, why not? It can only lead to that. That said, it’s definitely a possibility.”

Wilder called Joshua after his defeat to Usyk. Speaking of AJ’s performance against the Ukrainian, Wilder said: “I think Joshua was very careful in what he did in terms of punch exchanges. I’ve always said it forever, as I see it, he has great stamina.

“I think if he can correct that, you’ll see another Joshua. You won’t see one so hesitant to give punches and do things, especially when he almost got him [Usyk] out of there.

“I think he was just a little bit worried he’d run out of gas too soon and too soon, and he held back a bit.”

As for Usyk, Wilder challenged the Ukrainian to “be a man of his word” and fight him, an idea Usyk has suggested in the past.

However, the heavyweight champion has made it clear that he has no intention of fighting Wilder. Instead, he wants to take on Fury and Canelo Alvarez before retiring.

“I consider Usyk a man of his word,” Wilder said. “If Usyk says he wants to give me a shot at the titles, I’ll keep his word.

“I always tell people I don’t look past fighters, but I do see through them, there’s nothing wrong with that, have faith in yourself and look ahead.”