Deontay Wilder has been doing ‘over 500 rounds on the pads’ to ‘challenge himself’

Deontay Wilder has put ‘over 500 rounds on the pads’ ahead of his heavyweight clash with Robert Helenius and is said to be doing ’30-40 rounds non-stop’ boxing with trainer Mailk Scott.

Wilder returns to the ring for the first time since his trilogy defeat to Tyson Fury last year. He will be hoping to claim his 42nd KO against Helenius on October 15 despite being stopped in the 11th round of his bout with Gypsy King.

Meanwhile, The Nordic Nightmare heads into next month’s fight on the back of back-to-back wins over Poland’s Adam Kownacki.

Wilder has pushed himself to the limit during his latest training camp. He has been working on his power – yielding around 41 knockouts in 43 fights before his pair of defeats against Fury.

The Bronze Bomber has also trained his body to handle large amounts of exercise with very little rest. Wilder has said he does ’30 or 40 rounds non-stop’ to ‘challenge himself’.

Talking to Fight NewsWilder said: ‘We’ve gone 30 or 40 rounds non-stop. The only time I get water is during the break.

‘I’ve just done stuff like this to challenge myself, do things that have never been done before or that you don’t really do in boxing.

‘I wanted to see how my body adapts to the long time without a break. When you can walk for a long time without taking a break, you are in shape’.

Wilder’s trainer Scott added that the Bronze Bomber had ‘put over 500 rounds on the pads’ in the build-up to his heavyweight clash with Helenius on October 15.

Scott – who boxed professionally from 2000 to 2016 – said: ‘We’ve put in over 500 rounds on pads and 500 rounds of just intense shadow boxing.

‘What I’m most impressed with about Deontay is whatever it takes to make himself a complete fighter, he’s willing to try. He is willing to put a gallant effort into it, and that is what we have done.’

Scott recently shared a video of Wilder hitting the pads during their training camp. It was clear to see that the Bronze Bomber had not lost his intimidating power despite his absence from the ring.

A win over Helenius would bring him closer to the heavyweight summit again and set up potential showdowns with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr and Dillian Whyte.