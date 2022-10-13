Deontay Wilder gives apathetic reaction to Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder has maintained that he doesn’t care about what Tyson Fury is doing now that their trilogy is over.

Between 2018 and 2021, the pair fought three times, with the Briton coming out victorious twice after a contentious draw in their first fight, which many also believed he won.

Toby Acuna/PBC Wilder is the former WBC heavyweight world champion

Chisora ​​will be Fury’s next opponent

Now Fury looks poised to make the next defense of his WBC world heavyweight title in a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora ​​on December 3.

The Gypsy King has already racked up two wins over his compatriot and the third match isn’t a match that many fans are looking forward to, but nevertheless, Wilder rose above the odds of taking shots at his old rival.

“I mean, I don’t really think so,” Wilder said when asked about his opinion on Fury vs Chisora ​​3.

“I’m just focused on Saturday night.

“Whatever they do is their business. May the best man win.”

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Usyk might be ringside to see Wilder

For Wilder, Saturday night is all that matters as he returns for the first time since his final KO loss in the third fight with Fury.

The Bronze Bomber will face Robert Helenius in New York with WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, reportedly ringside.

“Well, I’m going to do what I have to do,” Wilder replied after a question about trying to impress the Ukrainian.

‘I don’t want to make a statement, I don’t want to scare him.

“He says he wants the winner of the fight and the last man who said he wanted the winner of… [one of my] fighting was Joseph Parker.

“I gave a devastating knockout and he went the other way.

“I’m going to do what I have to do and hopefully he is a man of his word and we see a great fight in the next fight.”