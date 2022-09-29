Deontay Wilder eyes bouts against Fury and Joshua before final bell rings

The fuse is lit, the clock is ticking. In three years, boxing’s bronze bomber will explode one last time. It promises to be an explosive, bloody goodbye.

As his 37th birthday approaches, Deontay Wilder has chosen when to bow. Now he has to decide how. And with who. Don’t expect him to go quiet even after the bombs have been silenced.

“When my boxing career is over, I will spend my time producing and making music. That’s where my heart lies’, says Wilder.

The next date is on the agenda: October 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to take on Robert Helenius.

Other appointments are scheduled. A fourth fight with Tyson Fury is ‘inevitable’. A showdown with Anthony Joshua ‘will be ready when the time comes’. A meeting with Oleksandr Usyk has already been ordered by the Ukrainian.

“I’m here just to make great fights,” Wilder says.

First, he must fight his way past Helenius, a former sparring partner. They will meet for almost a year to the day since Wilder’s trilogy with Tyson Fury came to a boil. In 11 extraordinary rounds, the heavyweights traded four knockdowns before Wilder fell one last time.

After that second straight loss, the former WBC champion flirted with retirement until the day he was thrown in stone. A statue in Alabama changed everything. Now, Wilder says, he’s happier than ever. Valuable lessons came from defeat.

From his four-year-old child — who taught him that “birds can poop and poop at the same time!”

From meditation and from ayahuasca, a psychedelic brew used by Amazonian tribes.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a fresh start. I would just say I have a different mindset. I immerse myself in my peace and happiness,” says Wilder.

Robert Helenius poses a danger to the American and will not be a walkover at the Barclays Center

‘I’m in a great place in life. In spirit. And in the heart, man. I can’t explain it,” he laughs. Fans may struggle to balance this tower of tranquility with the growling, hateful heavyweight whose 42 wins include 41 knockouts.

“People don’t know me,” Wilder insists. “They see me in the ring and they judge me on that.”

He explains: ‘The saying for me is: to love him is to know him. I am always at peace, I am always happy. Because if you don’t have happiness or peace, you have nothing.’

They are a valuable currency.

“You can be the richest man in the world, but if you’re not happy and peaceful, you’re miserable.”

Is that something he realized from his own fall? ‘Not at all. I definitely do meditation. I do ayahuasca. I think it’s often because of things like that,” he says. ‘But also dealing with yourself… you have to be understanding and honest with yourself. If not, you become someone else you really don’t like.

“There is no manual on how to live or what to do. It’s about what makes you happy and what gives you peace of mind.’

War and peace will collide when Wilder returns against Helenius, a fighter who has seen and narrated all his traps. The Bronze Bomber has to adapt.

“He knows everything as well as I know him. Sometimes that leads to big fights,’ he says. “Just because we’re friends, I don’t hold back.”

But how much can he change?

The statue built in his honor in his hometown gave him the motivation to return to the ring

“I don’t agree that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” Wilder insists. “If your mind is no longer able to learn, you are as good as dead.”

Often the most powerful drugs come from defeat. And Fury gave Wilder a double dose.

“I’ve learned that I’m a great person,” explains Wilder. ‘I really don’t have any limits on me. There were a lot of things I don’t think an average fighter would have surpassed mentally.’

That much is true. During the third fight, Wilder showed unimaginable bravery and guts.

After the rematch, however, an apology came. His heavy outfit, a fizzy drink, Fury’s loaded gloves. Wilder is behind everything.

“There were a lot of things I knew weren’t right, but I went with it anyway because I wanted to see how strong I was. How could I last? What are my powers? What limits do I have as a person? I passed the test,” he says.

With those answers, however, came other inconvenient truths. Wilder’s boxing journey – born out of a need for money to help his daughter, who was diagnosed with spina bifida – was a remarkable triumph.

But when his ferocious formula failed—Fury rose from the canvas four times—any sense of infallibility was extinguished.

“The defeat was not difficult for me at all,” Wilder insists. ‘They can’t break my pride, they can’t break my spirit… they say the truth will set you free. And I’m free.’

A while after that third fight, Wilder turned away from boxing. Lacking motivation, attention turned elsewhere. He spent time with his family. He released a single, Everytime, with brother Marsellos. He focused on investment interests.

“I don’t feel the need to box anymore,” Wilder claims. “It needs me… 98 percent of fighters have nothing left to show after it’s over. But that won’t be the case for Deontay Wilder… my family is protected whether I’m alive or dead.”

Wilder’s place in Tuscaloosa history is also set in stone. In May, a statue of the city’s worst-hit son was unveiled. The sight of grown men collapsing that day made Wilder relapse. He is addicted to ‘the feeling of being on the brink of death’.

Fury and Joshua are in talks to meet on December 3. “I hope they have a good fight and may the best one win,” Wilder said.

He hasn’t always been so diplomatic: he accuses Joshua of being ‘made’. Now neither has a belt, but it remains a fascinating clash of styles. “I’m still willing to fight him and hopefully he’s still willing to fight me,” he says.

There has always been a big gulf between the articulate, charming Wilder and that bloodthirsty bomber who takes over on the night of battle. Boxing will miss both when they are gone.

“When it’s all over, I’m going to pursue a lot of other things that I’ve always been passionate about,” says Wilder. Music. Investments.

“I always enjoy motivating people… the greatness is in you, not what other people think and their opinions,” he says.

“Thank God I’m where I am…I still have love in my heart.” Soon we will find out how much dynamite is left in those fists.