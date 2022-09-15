Deontay Wilder claims Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing orchestrated Anthony Joshua’s rise to stardom

Deontay Wilder has claimed that Anthony Joshua’s success in boxing was ‘bought’ by his promoters, and that the Olympic gold medalist was not born to be a fighter.

The former WBC champion is currently preparing to face Robert Helenius after returning from a short-lived retirement earlier this year.

The 36-year-old hasn’t fought since being beaten for the second time in a row by Tyson Fury in October, but wasted no time getting into another battle of words with the man who faces Fury next time.

Deontay Wilder has focused on Anthony Joshua’s rise in boxing

Wilder claims Joshua’s success was orchestrated by his promoters and AJ wasn’t born to be a fighter

Talk about The last resistance podcast, Wilder stated his belief that AJ’s success was the result of careful matchmaking from his promoters:

“They made it. As a businessman, I don’t like him at all. I don’t like the way they do business.’

Wilder specifically targeted Joshua’s success in the super heavyweight division of the 2012 Olympics.

“From the Olympics to the pro ranking, they made it and they know it. We were born to do this, not made up.’ said Wilders.

The Bronze Bomber also took issue with Joshua’s controversial gold medal win at the Olympics

Joshua won gold on home soil at the games with just five years of experience in the boxing ring, but many felt his opponent in the final, Italian amateur boxing legend Roberto Cammarelle, deserved to win the judges’ nod.

Following his Olympic success, Joshua embarked on his professional career and worked his way through the professional ranks before earning a world title against unheralded American Charles Martin.

Martin had been crowned champion after the IBF title was vacated following Tyson Fury’s refusal to face the sanctions body’s mandatory challenger, and Joshua duly defeated the outclassed Martin to claim his first world title.

Joshua’s first world title came after beating the unheralded Charles Martin in 2016

The Bronze Bomber disagreed with Joshua’s win: “They bought a lot of belts. The way they moved and prepared him for certain moments, he wasn’t ready for that.’

However, despite his professional issues with AJ, Wilder confirmed that he would still be willing to meet Joshua in the ring.

“I am willing and able for everyone. I still wanna whoop that a**,

“I’m not going to rob the fans of not letting that fight take place. I absolutely want that fight to take place. I just want to know if they are real.