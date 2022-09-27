Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua AND Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder has made a bizarre attempt to name three of the best heavyweight boxers.

The American, who has not fought since successive defeats to Tyson Fury, has targeted Fury, Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk after claiming he is still a ‘big fish’ in the division.

Speak with air sportsWilder said he expects to fight Fury a fourth time, challenged Oleksandr Usyk to offer him a title shot and criticized Joshua’s stamina.

“I think there is definitely a chance of a fourth fight” [with Fury],’ he said. “Boxing is a profession. Many people call it a sport, but it is not a sport.

“The heavyweight division is very small. I’m still a big fish in the business, especially here in America. As long as we’re all in the same division and all still fighting, why not? It can only lead to that. That said, it’s definitely a possibility.”

Wilder lost his WBC title to Fury in 2020 before falling short in a rematch more than a year later.

The 36-year-old is now working his way back up the ladder and will fight Robert Helenius in his first fight in over a year in October.

Joshua is another heavyweight who will have to do the same after successive defeats to Usyk, but Wilder expects the Briton to return to the highest level despite being criticized for parts of his game.

“I just think Joshua was very careful in what he did in terms of punch exchange.” [with Usyk]Wilders said. “I’ve always said it forever, the way I see it, he has a big stamina problem.

“I think if he can correct that, you’ll see another Joshua. You won’t see one so hesitant to give punches and do things, especially when he almost got him [Usyk] out of there.

“I think he was just a little bit worried he’d run out of gas too soon and too soon, and he held back a bit.”

As for Usyk, Wilder challenged the Ukrainian to “be a man of his word” and fight him, an idea Usyk has suggested in the past.

However, the heavyweight champion has since made it clear that he has no intention of fighting Wilder, claiming he wants to take on Fury and Canelo Alvarez before retiring to his home country.

“I consider Usyk a man of his word,” Wilder said.

“If Usyk says he wants to give me a shot at the titles, I’ll keep his word.

“I always tell people I don’t look past fighters, but I do see through them, there’s nothing wrong with that, have faith in yourself and look ahead.”