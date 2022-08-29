Denzel Washington and his wife of 39 years, Pauletta, dine al fresco in Portofino, Italy

<!–

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington and his wife of 39, Pauletta Pearson, were spotted on their Italian vacation Friday night.

The 67-year-old actor and 71-year-old actress dined al fresco at the most famous eatery in Portofino, Ristorante Puny, right on the piazzetta (town square).

‘I do as I am told. I’ll keep my mouth shut,” Denzel joked People in 2018 about their secret to longevity.

‘What comes to mind: safety, food, a nice house. The difference between a house and a home, it’s a big difference. You can buy a house, but that doesn’t make it a home—not to mention that a man can’t make a home out of a house.

‘But my wife made our house a home and raised it’ [our] beautiful children and protected them and sacrificed himself for them. She did the heavy lifting.’

The Washingtons originally met on the 1977 set of NBC movie Wilma, and they renewed their vows at a 1995 ceremony led by anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu in South Africa.

The Tragedy of Macbeth actor and the Breaking actress are proud parents of 38-year-old son John David (actor), 34-year-old daughter Katia (producer), as well as 31-year-old twins Olivia (actress) and Malcolm (producer ).

Recoil! The Washingtons originally met on the set of the 1977 NBC film Wilma, and they renewed their vows in a 1995 ceremony led by anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu in South Africa (pictured in 1986).

2016 family portrait: The Tragedy of Macbeth actor and the Breaking actress are proud parents of 38-year-old son John David (actor), 34-year-old daughter Katia (producer), as well as 31-year-old twins Olivia (actress) and Malcolm (producer, not in the photo)

On July 7, President Joe Biden promised Denzel and 17 other people receive the Nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Washington will next be featured in Reginald Hudlin’s Sidney Poitier documentary Sidney, which premieres on Apple TV+ on September 23.

The groundbreaking Oscar winner died of heart failure on January 6 at the age of 94.

Pauletta will next play Mama Lu in Onyx Collective’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt – which premieres on Hulu on September 27 – executive produced by Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore.

‘He had to carry a lot of weight’: Denzel will next be seen in Reginald Hudlin’s Sidney Poitier documentary Sidney, which premieres on Apple TV+ on September 23