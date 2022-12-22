Denver Broncos former running back Ronnie Hillman has died at 31 after battling kidney cancer

<!–

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday at age 31 after being admitted to hospice earlier this week amid his battle with a rare form of kidney cancer.

Hillman’s family announced his death early Thursday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that we read the passing of our beloved son, brother and father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr. “Ronnie passed peacefully today in the company of his family and close friends.

“We as a family appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been said. We ask that you give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

The family promised that more information will be forthcoming.

In August, Hillman was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare form of kidney cancer. He underwent treatment, but the family has said it was unsuccessful.

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams August 27, 2016

A native of Southern California and a former Aztec of San Diego State, Hillman was taken by the Broncos in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He would be a regular contributor to Denver en route to a Super Bowl 50 victory in February 2016.

He also played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers before being eliminated from training camp by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

Former Broncos teammate Chris Harris Jr. led the outpouring of grief on social media: “man rip Ronnie.”

Snoop Dogg also shared his condolences to the family on Instagram, more than a decade after coaching Hillman on a youth team.

“Heaven gained an angel today,” wrote Snoop Dogg. “Thank you for being an example to the youth in my league and around the world.”