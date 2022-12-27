Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett fired after Rams Christmas beating

The Denver Broncos have fired Nathaniel Hackett after a disastrous 4-11 start to his head coaching career.

Hackett received his pink note less than 24 hours after the Broncos were beaten by the Los Angeles Rams 51-14 on Christmas Day. The team has two more games left on the calendar.

The team’s leadership began the season with Super Bowl ambitions due to Hackett’s success as offensive coordinator with the Packers, the addition of star quarterback Russell Wilson, and a crushing defense. But the Broncos struggled to start the season and never right the ship.

At the time of his firing, the Broncos were averaging a league-worst 15.5 points per game. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since Peyton Manning’s final season culminated in a Super Bowl L win in 2016.

“On behalf of our ownership and organization, I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. We sincerely appreciate Nathaniel’s efforts and wish him and his family all the best in the future,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement.

Penner added that the team needed new direction and would immediately begin the search for a new head coach.

An interim head coach is expected to be named this week.