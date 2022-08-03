Dentist convicted of murdering wife on safari vows to appeal

The dentist found guilty of murdering his wife while on an African safari in 2016 has vowed to appeal his conviction with the support of his family.

Larry Rudolph, 67, was found guilty yesterday of the 2015 murder of his wife Bianca while traveling to Zambia.

Prosecutors alleged that he killed her to be with his mistress, who had given him an ultimatum to leave his wife.

Now he faces the death penalty. A judge determines the penalty to be imposed.

Rudolph, who maintains his innocence, has vowed to appeal.

‘We are extremely disappointed. We believe in Larry and his children.

“There are a lot of really strong appeals that we will pursue after we have a chance to regroup,” his attorney David Markus told DailyMail.com on Tuesday.

Among those in court yesterday for Larry’s sentencing was his daughter, Ana, who was shown along with her husband. She’s with her father

One is the fact that prosecutors refused to separate his trial from that of his mistress, Lori Milliron.

Larry Rudolph’s mistress, Lori Milliron, was found guilty of complicity in murder

She was found guilty of complicity in his crimes because he told her he had killed his wife and she failed to report it.

The couple’s 36-year-old daughter, Ana, who works in the dental group with her father, was on hand yesterday to review the verdict.

She was seen arriving with her husband at the courthouse in Denver, Colorado.

Despite the shocking accusations, she stands by her father.

Larry and his wife were on a dream safari in Zambia in 2016 when she died.

He told police she accidentally shot herself while wielding a gun in their room.

Zambian authorities believed him, and it wasn’t until he claimed millions of dollars in life insurance payouts from multiple companies that he was charged.

At an earlier hearing, it was revealed that the day after his wife’s funeral, Rudolph allegedly booked a plane ticket for his girlfriend to fly from Pittsburgh to Phoenix, but he canceled the ticket and booked another flight for another woman, whom he named. meet in Las Vegas.

Rudolph, an avid hunter, told police then and now that his wife was killed in an accident

According to the FBI agent, in the months before his wife’s death, he had gone with the first wife to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Rudolph waved at Milliron as he was led out of court and back to prison. He had no contact with her in court for the past few days.

Milliron will remain free with an ankle monitor until she is convicted.

Colorado attorney Cole Finegan thanked the FBI for traveling the world to gather evidence and interview witnesses in the case, and said he hoped the verdict would bring some peace to Bianca Rudolph’s family.

“Bianca Rudolph deserved justice,” he said.

Rudolph said he had an open marriage to his late wife Bianca from the year 2000 until he shot her to death in October 2016.

Rudolph insisted the shooting was an accident that happened while he was in another room.

‘I didn’t kill my wife. I couldn’t kill my wife. I wouldn’t kill my wife.’

Ana has not commented since her father’s conviction.

Bianca’s brothers are quoted in the original indictment documents.