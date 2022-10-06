Dennis the Menace wears yellow-and-black instead of his usual red in support of Mental Health Day

<!–

Beano’s Dennis the Menace has swapped his iconic red and black stripes for yellow in support of World Mental Health Day this month.

The color change is the Beano’s way of showing support for children’s mental health charity YoungMinds, who are currently running a #HelloYellow campaign.

The campaign encourages people to wear yellow on October 10 – this year’s World Mental Health Day – to show their support for creating a brighter future for young people’s mental health.

The new comic, which went on sale yesterday, centers around this year’s World Mental Health Day theme of ‘How You Feel Matters’.

It encourages children to talk about their mental health by exploring Dennis ‘Numskulls’.

The Numskulls are a series of Beano characters that live in the mind and control the brain and all the senses, so if they’re having a bad day, it’s likely that Dennis is too.

With research showing that reading has a positive effect on children’s mental health and the fact that one in five children do not own a book, Beano said it will be giving away 20,000 free Beano comics on October 10 via shop .beano.com/free-comic .

Mike Sterling, Beano’s ‘Director of Mischief’, said: ‘There is increasing research highlighting the positive effects that reading has on young people’s mental health and we are proud that our continued partnership with YoungMinds promotes reading for children.

Dennis the Menace has swapped his iconic red and black stripes for a yellow ensemble to show his support for the campaign. This week’s edition also tries to encourage children to talk about their mental health

‘I hope as many children as possible can read this week’s issue and show that mental health issues affect everyone, including Dennis.’

Deirdre Kehoe from YoungMinds said: ‘The number of young people in need of mental health support is growing every day, but too many face barriers when trying to get the right support. We cannot let the young face these challenges alone.

‘Wearing a piece of yellow for Hello Yellow is one small thing we can all do to support the young people in our lives and by raising vital funds for YoungMinds we can ensure that no young person feels alone with their mental health. ‘