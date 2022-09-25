Denmark 2-0 France: Dolberg and Skov Olsen strike in the first-half to down Deschamps’ side
Denmark 2-0 France: The WC holders’ poor form continues ahead of their title defense in Qatar as first-half strikes from Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen secure a memorable victory for the Danes
- France’s Nations League misery continued with a poor 2-0 defeat to Denmark
- Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen fired the Danes ahead before the break
- The reigning World Cup champions’ form in front of goal remained fruitless
- Didier Deschamps’ side are the lowest scorers in their group with five goals
- Second place Denmark went seven points ahead of France, which remains in third place
Nations League holders France lost 2-0 to Denmark in their final Group 1 match but salvaged their place in the top flight at the end of a dismal campaign on Sunday.
Didier Deschamps’ side, who face Denmark in Group D at the World Cup in November, conceded first-half goals from Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen to finish third in their group with five points from six games.
Austria were relegated to Liga B after a 3–1 home defeat in Croatia left them bottom of the group on four points.
France’s disastrous form continued as Denmark prevailed to a 2-0 victory in the Nations League
Kylian Mbappe struggled again as France finished the night as the lowest scorers in their group
Croatia qualified for the last four with 13 points, one ahead of Denmark, who burst into life against France after dominating the first 20 minutes.
France finished the group as the lowest scorers, managing just five goals throughout the competition, two fewer than bottom-placed Austria.
Didier Deschamps’ side head to Qatar in miserable goalscoring form despite regular starts for French superstars Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.
Kasper Dolberg (L) – pictured with Christian Eriksen (R) – opened the scoring in the 33rd minute
Andreas Skov Olsen fired in a second six minutes later to put Denmark 2-0 up at the break
Denmark and France meet again at the World Cup in November, after drawing each other in Group D.
The two European clubs share their pool with Australia and Tunisia and each enter the tournament as the most likely sides of the four to reach the knockouts.
France will be keen for the likes of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante to return from injury before November, as the midfield pair were instrumental in Les Blues’ World Cup triumph in 2018.