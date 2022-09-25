Denmark 2-0 France: Dolberg and Skov Olsen strike in the first-half to down Deschamps’ side

Nations League holders France lost 2-0 to Denmark in their final Group 1 match but salvaged their place in the top flight at the end of a dismal campaign on Sunday.

Didier Deschamps’ side, who face Denmark in Group D at the World Cup in November, conceded first-half goals from Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen to finish third in their group with five points from six games.

Austria were relegated to Liga B after a 3–1 home defeat in Croatia left them bottom of the group on four points.

France’s disastrous form continued as Denmark prevailed to a 2-0 victory in the Nations League

Kylian Mbappe struggled again as France finished the night as the lowest scorers in their group

Croatia qualified for the last four with 13 points, one ahead of Denmark, who burst into life against France after dominating the first 20 minutes.

France finished the group as the lowest scorers, managing just five goals throughout the competition, two fewer than bottom-placed Austria.

Didier Deschamps’ side head to Qatar in miserable goalscoring form despite regular starts for French superstars Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Kasper Dolberg (L) – pictured with Christian Eriksen (R) – opened the scoring in the 33rd minute

Andreas Skov Olsen fired in a second six minutes later to put Denmark 2-0 up at the break

Denmark and France meet again at the World Cup in November, after drawing each other in Group D.

The two European clubs share their pool with Australia and Tunisia and each enter the tournament as the most likely sides of the four to reach the knockouts.

France will be keen for the likes of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante to return from injury before November, as the midfield pair were instrumental in Les Blues’ World Cup triumph in 2018.