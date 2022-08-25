Denise Welch reveals 1975 rocker son Matt Healy wrote She Lays Down about her depression

Loose Women star Denise Welch has long been open about her more than 30-year battle with her mental health and depression.

And now, the 64-year-old presenter and actress has revealed that her rocker son Matt Healy, 33, wrote the 1975 song She Lays Down about her crippling depression.

Speaking on ITVs casual womenDenise said she once told Matt that her depression caused her to lose “the ability to love.”

Candid: Denise Welch revealed on Loose Women on Thursday that her 1975 rocker son Matt Healy wrote She Lays Down about her depression. (Pictured together in London in 2011)

“I told him when he was older that depression robbed me of the ability to love and I would lie on the bedroom floor and pray for the ability to love my children again,” Denise explained on the show on Thursday.

Denise also recalled some harrowing lows during her battle with depression.

‘I never tried to take my own life, but there were times when I wanted to do it when I was taking it’ [Matt] to Australia I wish the plane would come down,” she said.

The former Coronation Street star shares sons Matt and actor Louis, 21, with ex-husband and Benidorm star Tom Healy.

In his lyrics to She Lays Down, Matt sings, “She lays down on her bedroom floor, the chemicals that make her laugh seem to have stopped working.”

“And when I go to sleep it’s when she starts to cry. She’s shocked that she doesn’t love me at all, she wears a frown and robe, when she lies down.”

Family: The former Coronation Street star shares sons Matt and actor Louis, 21, with ex-husband and Benidorm star Tom Healy. Pictured in 2015 in Bolton

In June 2020, Denise detailed her three-decade battle with depression on Loose Women.

Denise then admitted to trying to throw herself out of a taxi at her lowest point, describing how postpartum depression was her first experience of mental health issues in 1989 after the birth of her son, singer Matty in 1975.

While promoting her new book The Unwelcome Visitor: Depression and How I Survive It, Denise said she wanted to speak publicly about her experiences to help others.

“Of course I have no medical knowledge, I’m not in a position to tell anyone how to survive, but if anyone can take comfort in my experience…” she said.

“It started when I gave birth to Matty 31 years ago. I hadn’t had a depressive episode before that. I didn’t know the true meaning of depression until I had a very severe postpartum depression.’

Health Concerns: In June 2020, Denise shared her three-decade battle with depression on Loose Women

She added: “Nobody I had access to talked about it — nobody in the public eye, so to speak. There was nothing.’

“I was unable to go to a bookstore to find a medical book. Unfortunately for me, it’s caused a tendency to develop and it’s something I’ve been living with for 31 years and that’s why I made the book.”

Denise explained how she was aware of her postpartum depression after a blissful pregnancy with her son: ‘I knew I had postpartum depression as long as I was a perfectly ‘normal’ thriving woman during pregnancy…I loved it… Everything around me we were fine.’

“And then I was plunged into this black, near-suicidal depression — so I knew it was postpartum depression.

Speaking of one particular depressive episode, the Loose Women star explained, “I had a horrible moment trying to throw myself out of a cab when I was with my mom. And when people say, “Are you trying to end everything?” It was not me. I tried to stop the pain. Only people who have had severe depression know what that feels like.’

Denise also revealed how her illness affected her work, confessing that she hadn’t done theater for 12 years after suffering a “terrible depressive episode in the middle of a show.”

Denise tearfully explained that her “darkest moments were right in the beginning,” as she tried to understand postpartum depression.

“The most important thing was when I couldn’t love my child and that affects me… when you have this baby that you have wanted so much, and you have no love, because what depression does is it makes every suppressed emotion, so it’s not striving for happiness, it’s striving for normality – it’s striving for the ability to be happy, to be sad, to care, to be jealous, to feel anger, because with depression you feel nothing’.

“And that’s why you think life can’t be worth living unless you have a family like mine that said every day, ‘You’ll get better’.”

For confidential support, call the Samaritans at 116123 or visit a local Samaritans office, see: www.samaritans.org for details.