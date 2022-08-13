Denise van Outen’s appearance on The Big Breakfast revival praised by fans

Viewers of Big Breakfast were delighted when former presenter Denise van Outen returned on Saturday in the first episode of the program.

Delighted fans took to Twitter to express their delight at the former host’s return to the show she first hosted in 1997 alongside Johnny Vaughan.

The star rocked a colorful blouse as she sat down with new hosts Aj Odudu and Mo Gilligan on the first show of the revived series.

She is back! Viewers of Big Breakfast were delighted when former presenter Denise van Outen appeared on Saturday’s first episode of the program (pictured with David Haye on the show)

Many fans said that Denise’s appearance on the first broadcast reminded them of their childhood watching the original series.

One wrote: ‘YESS The Big Breakfast is back….Great to have [van Outen] on the show I grew up on when I woke up with her and Johnny [Vaughan] on my screen.’

Another agreed, saying: ‘It’s great to see Denise van Outen as a guest on The Big Breakfast again.’

Others said they enjoyed the return of Denise’s allusions – a staple of her stint at the helm of the television sensation.

A fan posted a meme of praising engineers with the caption, “Denise van Outen with some classic allusions” to praise the pun.

Overall, the return of the classic series has been welcomed by long-term fans, especially celebrating Denise’s return.

One fan wrote: Seeing Denise van Outen on The Big Breakfast now gives me so many memories. Great to have the show back.’

Another waxed: “Loved seeing Denise van Outen back at the Big Breakfast house, I really like how the new Big Breakfast has kept so much to its original traditions, it’s like it’s never been gone.” .’

During the show, Big Breakfast favorites Zig and Zag returned to share a sweet message with their “TV mom” Denise.

To overtake! Denise hung out with Ekin-Su and Davide as they revealed plans for their show

Revival: The iconic 1990s show has been revamped with AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan (pictured) at the helm after the pair staged a one-off special as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project last year

The iconic 1990s show has been revamped with AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan at the helm after the pair staged a one-off special as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project last year.

Former Strictly star Melvin, 42, appeared in the special and will also be seen on the new series in a move he praised for promoting racial diversity on screen.

When asked what it felt like to be part of the Black to Front initiative, where the entire Channel 4 program was led on and off the screen by black talent for a day, he said: ‘We made history.

“To put it this way – growing up I remember telling my mom I wanted to be a presenter and that was hard for her to process because there weren’t many examples of black talent on TV.

‘You probably had Lenny Henry and Trevor McDonald – two boys! Look at the abundance of talent we have in the world right now.”

Speaking: Melvin Odoom called for more representation in the TV industry ahead of the launch of the varied reboot of The Big Breakfast

Guess who’s back: The 1990s show has been revamped with AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan at the helm after hosting a one-off special for Channel 4’s Black To Front project last year

He continued: ‘There were two black men on TV at the time that my mother could consult, so she couldn’t conceive of me becoming a TV presenter. That’s why representation is so important.

“Never in my life have I seen a breakfast show with so much amazing black talent in one room.

“You have one or two great black presenters on other channels at breakfast, but to have one show with so much black talent on television? Call me one. You will struggle, and it should not be a struggle. What we did that day was make history.’

Melvin said: ‘Growing up I remember telling my mother I wanted to be a presenter and that was hard for her to process because there weren’t many examples of black talent on TV’

On how the TV industry has fare with representation since then, Melvin added: “I think it’s opened their eyes because if I’m being completely honest, people are scared.

‘People are afraid because we live in a world where people don’t like change very much. Change is scary and it’s all about money, numbers and audience.

“So if you’re driven by audience numbers and other numbers, you stick with what you know – you go for the formats and presenters that are the safest ways to go down.”

“But really, there is so much talent. I’m not just saying it’s black people – there are Asian people, people with disabilities and people from the LGBTQ+ community who are all able to do their jobs. My rule has always been to get the best person for the job.

“It doesn’t matter what they look like or where they come from, just find the best person for the job. The Black to Front initiative opened everyone’s eyes to realize that they can change things drastically and it can still work. Stop being afraid.’

Revived: At the revamp, Judi Love will grill guests back in the On The Bed Interview

Exciting: Harriet Rose will be on the street playing Hot Sausage with members of the public and Big Breakfast newscaster Phil Gayle returns to deliver headlines

Meanwhile, host Mo said in an interview with The Guardian: ‘It reflects the changing face of our society.

“Of course there will be people who are still stuck in their ways – ‘Two black presenters? They’re taking over!” – but there are also people who genuinely want to see different faces and voices on TV.’

Co-host AJ added: ‘People need to be seen and represented, that’s very important to me. We have that diversity in the show now, we have a range of characters.”

At the revamp, Judi Love will be grilling guests back in the On The Bed Interview, Melvin and Harriet Rose will be playing Hot Sausage on the streets of the UK with members of the public, and Big Breakfast newscaster Phil Gayle will return to finish the mornings. to deliver. headlines.

In addition to features and games, Mo and AJ will be joined by Oscar and Bafta winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, singer Rita Ora, Big Breakfast legend Denise Van Outen, comedian Joel Dommett, rap sensation Aitch and chef Big Has with more guest names to be announced.

Prior to the Black To Front special The Big Breakfast was last broadcast in 2001 with Denise and Johnny Vaughan as presenters.

The Big Breakfast airs Saturday at 10am on Channel 4 and All 4