Denise Van Outen thinks Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti is ‘nervous’ about being around her

Denise Van Outen admitted she thought Davide Sanclimenti was “nervous” being around her.

The TV host, 48, appeared alongside Love Island winners Davide, 27, and Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 27, on The Big Breakfast on Saturday.

Denise couldn’t help but point out that the Italian hunk had left a pretty big gap between them on the couch during the interview.

Interview:

She told hosts AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan, “I think he’s a little nervous for me. Did you notice how far away he is from me?’

Denise then slid onto the couch to sit next to Davide and said, “That’s how you start your mornings.”

Davide seemed somewhat confused by the exchange and laughed without saying a word.

Ekin-Su and Davide were asked about their future plans and whether they will move in together.

Ekin-Su said, “We can’t answer that question yet,” as Davide asked, “Cohabiting?”

AJ then asked, “Why?” while Denise was joking, the couple had probably struck a “magazine deal.”

Mo then joked, “Ekin-Su is like we can’t answer that. Davide says yes’.

Elsewhere during the interview, the couple revealed that they will be starring in their own reality show.

Next step:

The pair revealed that they will be filmed by ITV2 cameras as they go on road trips together through their native Turkey and Italy.

Sea actress Ekin-Su joked that the pair would “fight and cook” in front of the audience, claiming the program will be a “mix of two cultures.”

Davide said, ‘I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so a week in Italy, a week in Turkey. We’re going to ITV2 so it’s going to be our own programme.’

Ekin-Su added: ‘It will all be real, fighting, I will cook for him, he will cook for me. It will be two cultures.’

Davide concluded: ‘We are going to meet family, it will be fun’, before presenter AJ Odudu told them: ‘You are going on a trip and we can come with you!’