Denise Van Outen stuns as she cosies up to her new boyfriend Jimmy Barba

She has found love again with Jimmy Barba after her breakup with Eddie Boxshall.

And Denise Van Outen seemed as smitten as ever with her new man, 55, when she shared snaps in love on Instagram from their date night on Wednesday.

The presenter, 48, looked sensational in navy blue shorts and a red striped shirt as she enjoyed cocktails and a tasty meal with her boyfriend at home.

She showed off her tinted pegs while wearing a pair of silver stilettos to complete her outfit, while swept back her platinum blonde locks in a low ponytail.

Denise accentuated her naturally good-looking look with a hint of mascara and a dab of pink lipstick as she coddled Jimmy in a series of sweet selfies.

Former Big Brother Italy contestant Jimmy cut a neat figure in black trousers and a white shirt, which he wore under a neat cream blazer.

He stayed comfortable in a pair of black trainers and wore his dark locks brushed to one side, with strands of hair framing his face.

In one photo, the couple in love was joined by Scott Ludlow, the founder of Private Chef Direct, who made them a delicious meal for their intimate evening at home.

Alongside the photos, Denise wrote: ‘Date night @privatechefdirect_official. The most incredible meal and margaritas from this versatile chef. Dining at home is such a beautiful and special experience.’

Denise ended her relationship with commodities trader Eddie Boxshall in January this year after discovering disloyal reports.

Last month she went public with her boyfriend Jimmy, a property developer, and the couple have since enjoyed their first holiday together after a flight to Marbella.

Though it’s still early days for Denise and her new sweetheart, friends say they may plan to move in together once she falls “hard and fast” for Jimmy.

And Denise’s best friend Duncan James said she’s got “her sparkle back” after finding love again after her breakup with Eddie.

Speaking of his joy at seeing his friend happy in her life again, Duncan told the Mirror: ‘After the year she’s had, she just deserves some happiness.

“I’m just really happy for her and she’s got her smile back and her sparkle back, it’s really nice to see that.”

Former Big Brother Italy contestant and aspiring musician Jimmy makes the television personality laugh like no other man she’s ever met.

Sources told MailOnline that he arrived at the “perfect moment” for Denise.

The insider said: “Denise has had a really rough couple of months since breaking up with Eddie.

“She wanted to give herself time to trust again and that was a difficult process to go through after everything that happened when things with Eddie broke down.

“But then she met Jimmy and it just felt right. He makes her laugh out loud, he is a very funny, charismatic and outgoing guy and can make Denise laugh like she never has before.

“He’s destroying her and they’re very happy together. It’s obviously very early, but it’s very clear Jimmy loves Denise.”

The bottom line is that Eddie is working on a new song about his divorce from Denise.

Former city merchant Eddie, 49, now details the end of the couple’s romance in the new issue.

He told MailOnline: ‘The first edit of the track was something I was working on with fellow producer and close friend Mark Dedross, after just a few months apart from Denise.

“After more time, the first edit felt too depressing, so we reworked it into a more upbeat Nu Disco song where the lyrics became a more rhetorical question.

“Now that you’re gone, what should I do?” became a positive note that life goes on regardless of the public split, my error of judgment at the time and also the baseless accusations.”

Eddie insisted there was no resentment on his part, but admitted that Denise’s newfound romance with Jimmy has developed quickly.

He added: “I am delighted at her newfound whirlwind love and romance with her new partner and I sincerely wish them all the best in the future.”