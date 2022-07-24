Denise Van Outen puts on a busty display in a red maxi dress at the Global Gift Gala in Marbella

Denise Van Outen showed her incredible figure when she delivered a storm at the Global Gift Gala Dinner at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain.

The 48-year-old actress turned up the heat when she donned a deep red paisley print maxi dress with a chunky gold chain halter neck as she turned up a storm at the event.

The singer flashed her toned legs through a thigh-high split in the standout number as she lifted her body in a glamorous pair of dazzling silver heels.

The Gogglebox star shone with a radiant palette of makeup including fluttering lashes and a chic pink lipstick.

Denise completed her look by styling her bleached blonde locks in a chic up-do with her bangs framing her face from a center parting.

The beauty was spotted posing with the event chair Maria Bravo, who looked sensational in a figure-hugging black plunging maxi dress with a fishtail train.

The Spanish actress and businesswomen, who founded the charity in 2013, fashioned her brunette locks into luxurious waves that flowed down her shoulders.

In the evenings, Denise took to the decks to perform her DJ set at the star-studded event.

The Global Gift Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to make a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families in need.

Denise was also joined at the event by Honorary President of the Global Gift Foundation Eva Longoria.

The Desperate Housewives star, 47, shone in a shimmering silver Toni Maticevski gown, featuring the dress featuring a one-shoulder design and a sequined, semi-sheer mesh overlay.

Eva posed for photos and a selfie with Denise as the duo beamed with bold red lipstick.

The appearance follows after Denise went public with her developer boyfriend Jimmy Barba last month.

And it appears she and her husband have said they love each other according to a post shared during The Prodigy’s concert in Brixton earlier this week.

Jimmy stated that the actress was “my love” in an affectionate snap posted to his Instagram story.

Denise looked stunning in a pale pink dress adorned with black roses showing off her tight legs.

She posed for a sensational mirror selfie in the restrooms of the performance, wearing her blonde locks in loose waves.

While it’s still early days for Denise and her new beau, friends say they may plan to move in together once she’s “fallen hard and fast” for the Italian.

It comes as they enjoy an ‘amazing’ first holiday to Marbella, with Denise sharing a stunning bikini photo from Sunday’s trip.

A source told MailOnline that friends predict they’ll soon be moving in together, detailing: ‘Denise hasn’t been this happy in many years. Nobody makes her laugh like Jimmy does and they have become incredibly close very quickly.

“She fell hard and fast and the vacation was great. It turns out they love spending as much time together as possible and the next natural step is moving in.”

Sources say their holiday to Marbella has brought Denise and Jimmy ‘even closer’ as they enjoy the Spanish holiday.

MailOnline has contacted Denise Van Outen’s representatives for further comment.

