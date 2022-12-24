Denise Van Outen looks stunning in a white swimsuit during her sunny Christmas getaway to Dubai

<!–

She enjoyed a spot in the winter sun on a trip to Dubai this week.

And Denise Van Outen glowed on Saturday as she donned a gorgeous white swimsuit for some beach photos.

The TV personality, 48, beamed for an impromptu photo shoot as she donned the all-in-one, which featured a one-shoulder design.

Denise Van Outen looked fabulous on Friday as she posed for a storm in a white one-shoulder bathing suit during her sunny Christmas break to Dubai

Denise’s swimwear retailed for £150 from Tess Daly and Gayle’s brand Naia Beach, and was complete with a ruffled design and gold ring detail.

The beauty had her bright blonde locks styled in a tousled bun, with two sections left to fall around her face.

Her fair complexion looked natural for the sunny day, as the Celebrity Gogglebox star wore oversized black sunglasses.

The presenter flew to Dubai this week with her boyfriend Jimmy Barba and her daughter Betsy Mead, 12.

Stunner: The beauty had her bright blonde locks styled in a tousled bun, with two sections left to fall around her face as she beamed

Bae-cation: Denise enjoys the outing with her boyfriend Jimmy Barba, as the property developer planted a kiss on her cheek in an instant

It’s because Denise’s friends think there could be wedding bells for the star in the coming year.

She recently found love again with Jimmy after her split from commodities trader Eddie Boxshall, with whom she ended her relationship in January this year after discovering unfaithful reports.

She went public in July with her property developer boyfriend Jimmy, and the pair have since enjoyed their first holiday together after a flight to Marbella.

Family Christmas: While her daughter Betsy Mead, 12, is also enjoying the warmer climate Christmas

Denise explained that she didn’t want to go public until the relationship was “solid,” so instead the couple stayed in and talked for hours.

And her friends definitely think he’s the one because they think he’ll pop the question to Denise next year.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Nobody who knows Denise and Jimmy would be the least bit surprised if they got engaged next year.

“She’s been friends with him for a very, very long time — but it’s developed into something very special.”