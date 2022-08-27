Denise Van Outen enjoys a family day out to LegoLand with her boyfriend Jimmy Barba

Denise Van Outen enjoyed a day out with boyfriend Jimmy Barba on Friday, accompanied by her 12-year-old daughter Betsy and his daughter Toni.

On her way to LEGOLAND in Windsor, the 48-year-old TV personality called it “such a fun day” and shared a slew of photos on Instagram while providing insight to her 674,000 followers.

The day out was to celebrate Jimmy’s daughter Toni’s birthday with the toddler turning three last week.

“What a fun day to celebrate the little ones (Jimmy’s daughter) birthday. We’re soaked on the log gutter,” Denise wrote in the post’s caption.

The newly assembled family beamed for a moment together in the park, while Denise donned a denim mini dress for the outing.

The beauty sported a radiant makeup palette, with her bright blonde locks falling freely in a straight style.

Sweet: Jimmy and Denise hugged themselves for a selfie, while the presenter looked gorgeous in a denim dress

Partying: Along with Denise’s 12-year-old daughter Betsy (front left) and Jimmy’s 3-year-old daughter Toni (back right), the blended family celebrated Toni’s recent birthday

While beau Jimmy opted for dark skinny jeans and a black and white Hawaiian print shirt, holding Toni in his arms as the youngster snuggled up to her dad.

Denise shared snaps when her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead, got soaked while riding a log.

Hiding Toni’s face, she shared selfies from different parts of the park, while she and Jimmy also cuddled up for a sweet snap on their own.

Bit wet: Denise shared some humorous selfies after the ride

Devoted Mom: She shares Betsy with ex-husband Lee Mead, with the mother-daughter duo playfully beaming for snaps

She went public with property developer Jimmy earlier this year, with the couple in love often taking to social media to showcase the newfound romance.

It comes after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, who was exposed to messaging other women during their relationship.

And Denise’s best friend Duncan James said she’s got “her sparkle back” after finding love again after her breakup with Eddie.

Radiant: Jimmy wore a black and white Hawaiian shirt and black sunglasses for the outing

Cute! Jimmy put an arm around Betsy as they entered the park

Speaking of his joy at seeing his friend happy in her life again, Duncan told the Mirror: ‘After the year she’s had, she just deserves some happiness.

“I’m just really happy for her and she’s got her smile back and her sparkle back, it’s really nice to see that.”

And sources told MailOnline that he arrived at the “perfect moment” for Denise.

Doubles: Along with Toni and Denise in one boat and Betsy and Jimmy in another, the quartet went to the Coastguard HQ ride

The insider said: “Denise has had a really rough couple of months since breaking up with Eddie.

“She wanted to give herself time to trust again and that was a difficult process to go through after everything that happened when things with Eddie broke down.

“But then she met Jimmy and it just felt right. He makes her laugh out loud, he is a very funny, charismatic and outgoing guy and can make Denise laugh like she never has before.

“He’s destroying her and they’re very happy together. It’s obviously very early, but it’s very clear Jimmy loves Denise.”

Enamored: She went public with property developer Jimmy earlier this year, with the couple in love often taking to social media to showcase the newfound romance