Denise Van Outen cosies up to new beau Jimmy Barba at Rosso Restaurant in Manchester

She has found love again with Jimmy Barba after her split from Eddie Boxshall.

And Denise Van Outen couldn’t contain her smile as she cuddled up with her new man at a Christmas party at Rosso Restaurant in Manchester on Wednesday night.

The presenter, 48, dressed to impress in a dazzling tasseled black and gold plaid mini dress and towering thigh high boots as she walked hand in hand with Jimmy.

Romantic: Denise Van Outen couldn’t contain her smile as she sat down with her new man Jimmy Barba at a Christmas party at Rosso Restaurant in Manchester on Wednesday night

She added a stylish black velvet blazer over the eye-catching number and styled her long blonde locks in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Jimmy looked smart in a black blazer and slacks, which he wore over a plain, matching crew neck T-shirt.

He posed up a storm with Denise as he wrapped a loving arm around her waist as they beamed for the festive decorations.

All smiles: The presenter, 48, dressed to impress in a dazzling black and gold plaid mini dress with tassels and sky-high thigh-high boots as she walked hand-in-hand with Jimmy.

Denise later performed a DJ set at the event as she stripped off her velvet jacket with the glamorous halterneck number underneath.

The star ended her relationship with commodities trader Eddie in January this year after discovering unfaithful reports.

She went public in July with her property developer boyfriend Jimmy, and the pair have since enjoyed their first holiday together after a flight to Marbella.

Denise explained that she didn’t want to go public until the relationship was “solid,” so instead the couple stayed in and talked for hours.

Loved up: Jimmy looked hot in a black suit as he put a loving arm around Denise as he posed by the festive decorations

Glamorous: Denise added a stylish black velvet blazer over the standout number and styled her long blonde locks in loose waves

She couldn’t believe they had never met before because they have friends in common, but she admitted that now was the right time for their paths to finally cross.

While it’s early days for Denise and her new boyfriend, friends say they might plan to move in together once she’s “fallen hard and fast” for Jimmy.

And Denise’s best friend Duncan James said she has “her sparkle back” after finding love again following her divorce from Eddie.

Time for a party! Denise later performed a DJ set at the event as she took off her velvet jacket with the glamorous halterneck number underneath

Stunning: The beauty appeared happier than ever as she posed for her DJ set in the glamorous Christmas outfit

Speaking of his joy to see his friend contentedly back in her life, Duncan told The Mirror: ‘After the year she’s had, she just deserves some happiness.

“I’m just really happy for her and she’s got her smile back and her sparkle back, it’s really nice to see that.”

Former Big Brother Italy contestant and aspiring musician Jimmy makes the television personality laugh like no other man she’s ever met.

Shine all night: Corrie star Brooke Vincent was also at the event in a shimmering black ensemble and silver shoes