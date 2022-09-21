Denise Van Outen cosies up to her new man Jimmy on the red carpet for the UK premiere of Amsterdam

She has found love again with Jimmy Barba after her breakup with Eddie Boxshall.

And Denise Van Outen couldn’t contain her smile as she posed next to her new beau Jimmy on the red carpet at the Amsterdam premiere in London on Wednesday.

The presenter, 48, enjoyed her new husband as they dressed to impress at the star-studded event.

In love: Denise Van Outen couldn’t hold back her smile as she posed next to her new beau Jimmy Barba on the red carpet during the Amsterdam premiere in London on Wednesday

Denise looked sensational in a striking green mini dress with puff sleeves and a ruffled tie waist.

The beauty elevated her body in a pair of sky-high black strappy heels and carried her belongings in a glamorous leopard print clutch bag.

She styled her long blonde locks poker straight from a center part and adorned them with a pair of Chanel gold earrings.

Looks good: The presenter, 48, enjoyed her new husband as they dressed to impress at the star-studded event

Sensational: Denise looked sensational in a striking green mini dress with puff sleeves and a tie belt at the waist

Meanwhile, Jimmy cut a neat figure in a black blazer and slacks, which he donned with a gray turtleneck.

Denise ended her relationship with commodities trader Eddie Boxshall in January this year after discovering disloyal reports.

Last month she went public with her boyfriend Jimmy, a property developer, and the couple have since enjoyed their first holiday together after a flight to Marbella.

Unbelievable: The beauty lifted her frame in a pair of sky-high gold strappy heels

Amazing: She styled her long blonde locks poker straight from a center part and adorned them with a pair of Chanel gold earrings

Though it’s still early days for Denise and her new sweetheart, friends say they may plan to move in together once she falls “hard and fast” for Jimmy.

And Denise’s best friend Duncan James said she’s got “her sparkle back” after finding love again after her breakup with Eddie.

Speaking of his joy to see his friend happy in her life again, Duncan told the Mirror: ‘After the year she’s had, she just deserves some happiness.

Wow: Denise ended her relationship with commodities trader Eddie Boxshall in January this year after discovering disloyal messages

“I’m just really happy for her and she’s got her smile back and her sparkle back, it’s really nice to see that.”

Former Big Brother Italy contestant and aspiring musician Jimmy makes the television personality laugh like no other man she’s ever met.

Sources told MailOnline that he arrived at the “perfect moment” for Denise.

The insider said: “Denise has had a really rough couple of months since breaking up with Eddie.

Amazing: She’s since gone official with Jimmy, who cut a neat figure in a black blazer and pants that he donned with a gray turtleneck at the event

“She wanted to give herself time to trust again and that was a difficult process to go through after everything that happened when things with Eddie broke down.

“But then she met Jimmy and it just felt right. He makes her laugh out loud, he is a very funny, charismatic and outgoing guy and can make Denise laugh like she never has before.

“He’s destroying her and they’re very happy together. It’s obviously very early, but it’s very clear Jimmy loves Denise.”

The bottom line is that Eddie is working on a new song about his divorce from Denise.

New Venture: It Comes As It Came Eddie working on a new song about his split from Denise (pictured with DJ Luke Hemmings)

Former city merchant Eddie, 49, now details the end of the couple’s romance in the new issue.

He told MailOnline: ‘The first edit of the track was something I was working on with fellow producer and close friend Mark Dedross, after just a few months apart from Denise.

“After more time, the first edit felt too depressing, so we reworked it into a more upbeat Nu Disco song where the lyrics became a more rhetorical question.

“Now that you’re gone, what should I do?” became a positive note that life goes on regardless of the public split, my error of judgment at the time and also the baseless accusations.”

Eddie insisted there was no resentment on his part, but admitted that Denise’s newfound romance with Jimmy has developed quickly.

He added: “I am delighted with her newfound whirlwind love and romance with her new partner and sincerely wish them all the best in the future.”