Denise Richards reveals why she filed for divorce from Charlie Sheen while six months pregnant

Denise Richards has revealed why she left Charlie Sheen when she was six months pregnant with their youngest daughter Lola.

The 51-year-old filed for divorce in 2005, and during their explosive breakup, she accused Charlie of making death threats against her, pushing her and endangering their children because of his fondness for prostitutes and pornography.

In a new episode of the Dear Media podcast Divorced not deadDenise said, ‘You know what it was, I said to myself, ‘Would I want my daughters to marry this man?’ I’m not insulting him, but it’s true.’

Split: Denise Richards has revealed why she left Charlie Sheen while six months pregnant with their youngest daughter Lola; the couple is photographed weeks before the divorce application

She added: ‘And I think he would accept that – he would understand what I’m saying. And then I thought, “Well, why am I accepting this?”‘

Charlie and Denise married in 2002 and they welcomed two daughters in quick succession – Sami, 18, and Lola, 17.

Denise told podcast host Caroline Stanbury that the marriage breakdown was due to “a lot of things, but I don’t regret my marriage to Charlie, obviously not at all because I truly believe he and I were brought together to have our daughters.” . Of course I don’t think that’s a good marriage and relationship.’

She later thought, “Well, there’s a lot the public doesn’t know, and you never know what goes on behind closed doors, so it wasn’t a good situation.”

Flashback: On Divorced Not Dead, Denise said, “You know what it was, I said to myself, “Would I want my daughters to marry this man?”; she’s in the picture this summer

Despite the financial consequences of the divorce: ‘I would rather have lived in a tent than in the houses we had then. I didn’t care. I would have been in my car. It was very toxic, so the real thing was my kids, like, would I want this for them? And then I said, well, why am I accepting it for myself?’

She pointed out that “I also didn’t want to condone certain situations and behavior and make sure that … [her daughters] think as they get older that’s fine too.’

But for “years” she “struggled” with how “guilty” she felt about “the breakup of the family unit,” especially since her own parents were married until her mother died.

Denise and Charlie’s divorce was confirmed in November 2006 with a court order requiring Charlie to remain 100 meters away from Denise and their daughters, except during supervised visits. Admission to Hollywood.

Pregnant with Lola: Denise told podcast host Caroline Stanbury the marriage breakdown was due to ‘a lot of things, but I don’t regret my marriage to Charlie’

Charlie, who was reportedly once thrown from the Plaza Hotel by police after destroying his room while taking cocaine, is now HIV positive.

He and his next wife Brooke Mueller, who have both reported many drug problems, welcomed twin sons Max and Bob, 13.

In 2013, it was Denise who intervened and temporarily took care of the boys after the government took them away from their mother due to her drug problem.

She told Caroline on her new podcast appearance that she took the twins in because “I’m a family girl and I just wanted to keep the peace with the kids.”

Teen: Lola, who is now 17 years old, is on her Instagram about a year ago

Charlie and Denise are embroiled in multiple rancor battles involving their own two daughters, including a lawsuit she filed in 2016.

Denise accused Charlie of telling her in 2013, “I’m going to chop off your head and send it to your father.”

She also claimed Charlie had texted Lola, “Have a merry Christmas with your loser f***s**t mom… your dad is a rock star genius… your mom is a wart,” when his daughter was only eight years old.

But the following year they had apparently become friendly again and were spotted taking their kids to a Twenty-One Pilots concert.

Wow: After turning 18 this year, Sami started an OnlyFans account, and while her dad Charlie doesn’t support her decision, Denise has defended her

Denise is determined that she and Charlie “show up” for the kids and “stand for them”, co-parenting as amicably as possible.

She told Caroline she “never wanted them to feel any quarrel between us because I didn’t want them to feel, I don’t know, restless, you know what I mean?”

Denise pointed out that while he was in a good space and able, I wanted the girls to get to know their father before him, and not what – he struggled with the addiction so much that there was a huge possibility that he wouldn’t be here today.’

‘I did Wild Things & Playboy’: ‘I have to say, I wish I had the confidence that my 18-year-old daughter has,’ Denise stated, adding: ‘And I can’t judge her choices either.’

Her approach to co-parenting was that “I wanted them to know their father before him and not what they would or wouldn’t read about him, you know?”

After she turned 18 this year, Sami started an OnlyFans account, and while her father Charlie doesn’t support her decision, Denise has defended her.

“I have to say, I wish I had the confidence that my 18-year-old daughter has. And I can’t judge her choices either,” Denise wrote on Instagram. “I’ve done Wild Things & Playboy, honestly her dad shouldn’t be either.”

As seen on Instagram: Denise even so enthusiastically endorsed Sami’s decision to join OnlyFans that she followed in her daughter’s footsteps and launched a page there herself

Denise so enthusiastically endorsed Sami’s decision to join OnlyFans that she followed in her daughter’s footsteps and launched a page there herself.

Sami told TMZ she was ‘happy for’ her mother and added: ‘I don’t mind at all… I’m super happy, she’s doing really well.’

Denise, who adopted her youngest daughter Eloise in 2011, is now married to rambunctious ex-husband Aaron Phypers of Nicollette Sheridan.