Denise Richards’ mini-me Lola Sheen, 17, has fun in Hawaii

Lola Sheen is having a fun time in Hawaii this week.

The 17-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen was seen on the beach and in a park enjoying the warm summer weather in the tropical location.

Her sisters include 18-year-old Sami Sheen, who has made headlines for joining OnlyFans with her 51-year-old Bond girl mother, as well as 11-year-old Eloise and 37-year-old half-sister Cassandra Jade Estevez. , whose mother is Paula Profit.

Lola also has 13-year-old half-brothers Max and Bob Sheen whose mother is 45-year-old Brooke Mueller.

The teen said in her caption that she was enjoying the last days of summer as she “searched for rainbows” on the island of Maui.

The budding star is finishing high school in the Hidden Hills, California area, near Los Angeles.

These messages come after it was revealed that Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers is helping her create her OnlyFans content.

The Wild Things star took to the website in June, just days after her daughter Sami signed up for the service, and Denise has now recruited her partner to help her capture the sexiest photos for the adult platform — and gives admit that she values ​​his opinion.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live, she explained, “Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, “What do you think?”

Denise went on to reveal that she takes pictures in bikinis and lingerie and isn’t afraid to show off her body – insisting that photos of her half-naked already exist on the internet,

Famous Family: Besides her famous parents, she also has a famous grandfather: Martin Sheen of Grace And Frankie fame

She told host Jeff: “I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do things that are sexier because I also think, ‘Why not?’ if I can do things outside of the more conservative stuff that’s on my Instagram. I’m showing my breasts, my ass,’ she explained.

“If you google them, they’re already there.”

The actress said she first signed up on the site to show support for her daughter, but she’s started to understand why it feels “empowering.”

With mom: Lola, far left, with mom Denise, center, and sister Sami, in 2015 in LA

She continued, “I did it to support my daughter, because I was a mom who is an actress who has done things, and I thought it also gave me strength as a woman to take control,” she said. “You own all of the content and (on) many of the other platforms, you don’t own the content. So it’s nice to have it under control.’

Sami has previously faced opposition from her actor dad Charlie Sheen, who wasn’t happy with her decision to join OnlyFans, and she recently revealed that he still hasn’t won.

The teen told TMZ: “(My mom) has been incredibly supportive from the jump. I am grateful to have her in my corner. But my father hasn’t seen the light yet. ‘