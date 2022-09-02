Denise Richards is willing to return to The Real Housewives if Lisa Rinna is still on the series

Denise Richards likes to step back into the world of reality television in the hit Bravo series, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with Jeff Lewis of Sirius XM earlier on Thursday, the fashion model explained that even if Lisa Rinna, 59, was still on the show, she’d have no problem “filming with her.”

Their close friendship came to a halt during season 10 of the series when Lisa eventually accused the Wild Things actress, 51, of being a liar and having an affair with Brandi Glanville.

The TV personality joined The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills for its ninth and tenth seasons from 2019 to 2020.

However, shortly after an argument with Lisa, Denise chose to abruptly leave the show and not return.

The mother of three revealed during an interview with Jeff Lewis that despite Lisa’s presence, she would not hesitate to return to the reality show.

“Yeah, I’ve always said that,” Denise stated, explaining that she was open to a big return. “Never say never, you know.”

The former fashion model responded to rumors that she wouldn’t set foot on the show unless Lisa was gone.

‘That is not true. I’d be happy to work with Lisa and film with her. I never said I wouldn’t come back with her,” she revealed.

Denise also explained that Lisa apologized via text message after the breakup. “She held out her hand, she texted me with an apology.”

“There was a rumor that I never responded, but I did respond, I responded right away,” she added.

According to page six, a screenshot showed that the soap alum had typed a short message.

“Denise, I’m very sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show. I hope you’re doing well and I wish you and your family all the best.’

The Love Accidently actress had responded shortly after, accepting the apology. ‘Thank you very much for your text. It means a lot. I hope you and your family are doing well.’

If we talk about the Days Of Our Lives star during the Sirius XM interview, Denise said, “I’ll say this. Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, she can be really mean so I think that’s something to know when she’s on the show.”

On the subject of whether their friendship would ever have a chance again, the beauty admitted, “I don’t think I ever would. I could never be good friends with her after what happened.’

She went on to explain that, “As far as Lisa, if you apologize, what, she apologized to me while we were actually filming, but then she just went back to the same behavior.”

“So I can’t believe the apology is sincere,” Denise concluded.

In an interview with Us Weekly earlier in June, the talented star discussed that although she had made the choice to leave the series, it was a job she enjoyed.

“I have absolutely no regrets going to the show. I really loved working,” she told the entertainment publication. “I love the times when we were traveling together and going out for dinner.”

“And there’s a great camaraderie with the femininity in the show. And I think that’s very positive.’