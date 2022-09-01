Denise Richards regularly enlists her second husband Aaron Phypers to help her create the perfect content for her OnlyFans account, which she started in June.

“Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, “What do you think?” the 51-year-old mother of three said on Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday.

‘I do bikinis. I do lingerie. I do things that are sexier because I also think, “Why not?” If I can do things outside of the more conservative stuff that’s on my Instagram. I show my breasts, my ass. They are already there, if you google them. Sometimes you have to do something different now and then.’

In a week, Denise and the CEO of the Q360 Club – who dated in December 2017 – will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary, eight days later his 50th birthday.

Richards – who has 39,000 likes on the XXX platform – was “shocked” at the amount of money she made from her $25/month subscription account, which is now 20% off through Tuesday.

‘You create an account and then make a withdrawal – you can do it as many times as you want. I’ll check and I’ll say, “Oh, maybe I should file that,” said the Illinois-born Bravo-lebrity.

“I did it to support my daughters because I’m a mom who’s an actress who’s done stuff and I thought as a woman it was empowering too. To take control. You own all content and [on] many of the other platforms, you don’t own the content. So it’s nice to have it under control.’

Denise learned about OnlyFans from her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen, whose famous father Charlie Sheen disapproves of her calling.

“I think she’s doing well on it,” Richards said proudly.

“I’d heard about it before and she assured me she’d stick with bikini stuff and bathing suits and stuff like that. And the reason I wanted to participate is because she got so much criticism for it that I didn’t think it was really fair.’

The early school leaving — which has 25,000 likes on the XXX platform — usually charges $19.99/month for a subscription, but it’s now 50% off through Tuesday.

“I’ve done stuff in my career — I’ve done Playboy, I was in Wild Things and I’ve done sexy shoots before, naughty movies, that sort of thing,” the Junkyard Dogs star recalls.

‘And sometimes people say nasty things, well, very often they do. But I thought, “It’s not fair that she’s getting this much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that, even just on Instagram.”

Denise and 56-year-old Brat Packer also welcomed 17-year-old daughter Lola Rose Sheen to their four-year marriage (which ended in 2006), and she and Aaron share 11-year-old daughter Eloise Joni Phypers.

Richards will next play Celine Lucas in Richard Boddington’s small-town adventure film Wickensburg, which will hit theaters on March 23, 2023.

