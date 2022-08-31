Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers stay close while stepping out on a lunch date in Malibu

Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers were photographed together in Malibu on Tuesday afternoon.

The 51-year-old reality TV personality looked swanky in a long dress when she was seen on a lunch date with her husband, 49.

The couple’s outing took place after the actress shared several photos on Instagram taken during a romantic trip to Italy.

Richards wore a flowing floral-print dress that showed her arms during her outing with Phypers.

The Starship Troopers actress also wore a pair of sandals and carried several bags while making the most of the summer.

The reality TV figure wore stylish sunglasses and rocked a light green cap.

Much of her beautiful blond hair was tied up in a braid that fell out from under her headpiece.

Phypers kept it casual in a black T-shirt and blue jeans as he stepped out with his wife.

The duo looked excited during their vacation in Italy last week.

In the photos shared on Instagram, the lovebirds celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary.

The couple hugged for their selfies while dining on pizza along the Amalfi Coast.

The vacation included stops in Amalfi and Capri.

Dream trip ❤️ #amalfi we love you so much. On to the next adventure… @borgosantandreamalfi stunning out there. We can’t wait to come back,” the Wild Things actress said.

Denise wore a gray and orange tank top over a pink bikini top that showed her tanned arms as she snuggled up to her husband.

They were high on a mountain overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

The Playboy cover girl also shared images of the picturesque coastline with his boats in the water.

Denise and Aaron were married in Malibu in early September in 2018.

Earlier this month, Denise and her husband were in Tuscany, Italy.

‘It has been a dream of mine and my husband to go to Tuscany. I was so lucky to shoot in Italy last week, so we decided to make it a big trip,” she wrote.

The star was seen in a satin dress.

“Here we are trying to get the best shot and I look ridiculous and my hair is crazy (we just went to the spa) I look at some of your photos and wonder who the hell is out there to make them?

Running around fast: The cover girl was seen in profile wearing an electric yellow tank top over her white bikini top

Capri is never a bad idea: Aaron was wearing black sunglasses and a white shirt on a boat

‘Are you all traveling with anyone? Do you ask someone nearby to shoot it? I’m so curious, because most of you I follow, your vacation photos look really good!’ she finished her note.

Denise came under fire for joining OnlyFans, which is what Bella Thorne and Donna D’Ericco have done.

The star said in June that she wasn’t sure.

“Hey darlings, so I’m trying to find out about this site. It’s all new to me. I am overwhelmed and grateful for all the love and support!’ wrote the Starship Troopers actress.

‘I really enjoy getting in touch with you. It may take me a few days to really understand this platform and answer all my messages, but I’ll get back to you all! I will also be taking free pictures in the coming days to share on the wall with some PPVs. I’m ONLY ME here, so I’d like some suggestions! PS; I’d also like to know the best time to come and don’t miss you… I’ll also try to do some live streams when I figure it all out!’

And she was criticized for letting her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen do the same. Dad Charlie Sheen isn’t happy with this move, he’s shared.

In June, Charlie admitted that he had “overlooked and rejected” the issues surrounding his daughter’s decision to join OnlyFans.

The actor initially criticized his daughter Sami for joining the platform, but he then changed his mind and came out to support his daughter and his ex-wife.

Charlie acknowledged that Denise had “lit some salient points, which I had overlooked and rejected in my haste.”

He added: “Now more than ever it is essential that Sami has a united parental front to rely on as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment on she will have it in abundance.’

Last month, Denise said she has no regrets about her marriage to Charlie.

Like mother, like daughter: Her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen has modeled for the OnlyFans site, which Denise also does

The actress divorced the Hollywood star in 2006, when she was six months pregnant with their second daughter – but Denise does not regret her decision to get married.

The actress – who has Sami, and Lola, 17, with Charlie – said: “I don’t regret my marriage to Charlie. Because I do believe that he and I were brought together to have our daughters.’

Despite this, Denise decided to divorce Charlie – who struggled with drug and alcohol abuse – because she didn’t want her daughters to marry a similar man.

Her Parents: Sami is the daughter of Denise and Charlie Sheen; the exes can be seen here in 2005

The TV star — who was married to Charlie between 2002 and 2006 — told the Divorced Not Dead podcast: “I said to myself, ‘Would I want my daughters to marry this man?’ I’m not insulting him, but it’s true.’

Denise has retained custody of their daughters, but she also wants her children to have a relationship with Charlie.

She said: ‘There’s a lot the public doesn’t know, and you never know what goes on behind closed doors.

“The times he was in a good space and able, I wanted the girls to get to know their dad before him and not what he’s struggling with. I wanted them to know their father before them and not what they would or wouldn’t read about him.’