Denise Austin still slim at 65! The fitness guru on 10 minute workouts and mini meals

Denise Austin was the biggest workout queen of the ’80s and ’90s and she still looks great thanks to a healthy lifestyle.

The 65-year-old blonde beauty — who recently wowed the Sports Illustrated Miami runway with her mini-me daughter — spoke exclusively to DailyMail about staying slim, even with temptations all around her. That star is also promoting her new collaboration with Easy Spirit.

The exercise advocate’s answer to fighting the bulge is to take small steps: It turns out that not only does she work out in small increments several times a day, but she keeps her portions small, relying on protein and veggies while she eats. light on the carbohydrates.

Still a blast: Denise Austin was the biggest workout queen of the 1980s and 1990s (left) and she still looks great today (right) thanks to working out. The 65-year-old blonde beauty – who recently impressed the Sports Illustrated Miami runway – spoke to DailyMail about how she stays slim even with temptations all around her.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years and I’m not a fitness freak,” she immediately clarifies during the interview. “But I’m consistent.”

That means exercising every day in one form or another.

“If you can train for 10 minutes at a time and do that three times a day, you’ve exercised for 30 minutes a day,” noted the star in her charming, easy-to-understand manner.

And she added that it’s important to keep moving throughout the day: “It’s all about circulation and exercise. I even get up and walk in my seat when I watch TV, just to keep it flowing.”

Sounds like smart math and an easy way to practice.

Not an idiot: ‘I’ve been doing this for 40 years and I’m not a fitness freak’, she immediately clarifies during the interview. ‘But I’m consistent’

Balance: Her answer to battling the bulge is to take small steps: It turns out that not only does she work out in small increments several times a day, but she keeps her portions small, relying on protein and vegetables while going light. goes on the carbs

“The consistency pays off,” added the affable pin-up who is very active on Instagram.

One way she likes to exercise is walking: ‘It’s a healthy way to feel better, improve your mood and sleep better. Exercise is the best premeditative medicine.’

Her love for hiking explains why she teamed up with Easy Mind, which makes comfortable, lightweight shoes. The line is called the Easy Spirit x Denise Austin Collaboration.

And sports is more than looking good: ‘I like sports to feel good. I feel energetic after a walk, the endorphins get going and flow, it helps with stress and anxiety and pent-up feelings.’

Fantastic form for decades: that means training in one form or another every day. ‘If you can exercise for 10 minutes at a time and do that three times a day, you have exercised for 30 minutes a day. It’s all about circulation and movement’

Clever Tricks: “I even get up and walk in my seat when I’m watching TV, just to get it flowing.” Sounds like smart math and an easy way to practice,” she told DailyMail

Another tip is that she pays attention to her posture: “Not many people think about posture these days, but when you’re standing up, you’re contracting your abs and you’re actually working out without exercising, so I’d say that that’s one of my best tips, because it requires minimal effort but offers maximum results if you do it often.’

As for food, she watches what she eats, but keeps it tasty. And her portions are just right for shedding the pounds.

“I eat smaller portions,” Denise noted. “I might have salmon and vegetables for dinner. A snack is flaxseed with yogurt. I love avocados and eggs for breakfast.

‘I cook very healthy for my family. There are many salads, chicken tacos, vegetable lasagnas, stews with less cheese.’

But she’s not always careful: “I eat right 80 percent of the time and the other 20 percent I’m bad.”

Small works well for her: “I eat smaller portions,” Denise noted. “I might have salmon and vegetables for dinner. A snack is flaxseed with yogurt. I love avocados and eggs for breakfast. ‘I cook very healthy for my family. There are many salads, chicken tacos, vegetable lasagnas, stews with less cheese.’ Seen in 1998

She refers to the popular 80/20 diet method that allows cheat days. A few things she likes to cheat on: carbs and sugar.

The star has been working with Easy Spirit on a new shoe line this year and she told DailyMail she’s “happy” with the partnership.

The athletic capsule features low-impact and aerobic-ready styles designed with all the benefits and comfort you’d expect.

Featuring her mini-me: Denise with beautiful daughter Katie Austin backstage for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during July’s Paraiso Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida

A dynamic duo in Florida, they won critical acclaim for taking the stage side by side on the SI show

“I love walking in my Easy Spirit shoes. They provide great support, cushion every step and look and feel great,” says Denise.

The Easy Spirit x Denise Austin Collaboration features high to low impact athletic footwear and prices are under $100.

“I love that they are lightweight, flexible and breathable,” Austin added. “I can wear them anywhere.”