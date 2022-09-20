Denis Zakaria ‘didn’t know Chelsea move was an option’ until hours before the transfer deadline shut

Denis Zakaria admitted he did not know his deadline day Chelsea move was possible until hours before the transfer window closed earlier this month.

The Swiss international joined Juventus from Borussia Mönchengladbach in January 2022, but struggled to settle in at the Italian giants and made just 15 appearances in the first half of the season.

He woke up on September 1 not knowing that he was changing club – and country – but Chelsea came in late with a loan deal of 3m. EUR, with the option to buy for a further 28 million. EUR plus 5 million EUR in addition.

Zakaria told Blick in his native Switzerland: ‘It all happened very quickly. I didn’t know that a move to Chelsea was possible until six hours before the end of the transfer window.

‘I packed my things and waited for the contracts to be signed. Then I did the medical in Turin and it was over, it was very close,’ says the midfielder.

Quick signings have been part of Chelsea’s strategy recently – within a week of signing Zakaria, manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked and replaced by Graham Potter within 48 hours.

“Thomas Tuchel was one of the reasons I went to Chelsea, he’s a great coach,” Zakaria said. ‘But now we haven’t had much time with him, but that’s football. Everything goes quickly.

‘I might have a second chance with the new coach, who I’ve heard a lot of good things about. I will work hard to get my place.’

Potter’s intensity in training sessions is higher, claims Zakaria, noting: ‘I want to show the best face I have.’

The 25-year-old forward also confirmed that Liverpool were interested, but the Reds went with Arthur Melo instead.

“I heard it from my agent, but in the end it was Chelsea,” Zakaria said. “I think I will be happier in England than in Turin.”

He struggled to understand why things didn’t work out for him at Juventus under coach Max Allegri, but believes the move to the Premier League is better for him.

“It’s hard to say what went wrong [at Juventus], maybe the style of football didn’t suit me, said the Swiss midfielder. – The team sat very deep, so I didn’t have much space. I am a player who needs a lot of space for my runs. It might suit me better in England.

Allegri is a good person, I can say that for sure. Maybe the team didn’t play that well, which is a shame because with the talent in that squad they can do a lot better.’

Although he has not featured for Chelsea in his first three weeks in London, he is happy with the situation. Zakaria said: ‘I am happy to be a footballer and I am living my dream. That’s why I’m always positive’.

Zakaria’s internationals will see Switzerland travel to Spain on Saturday before hosting the Czech Republic next Tuesday.