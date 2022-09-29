Deni Ute Muster: Brad Paisley, Jessica Mauboy and The Angels headlining Australia’s wildest festival

The Deni Ute Muster festival has kicked into high gear on the edge of the outback – and that’s before it even officially starts.

The two-day party of live music, booze and, above all, utes will be held on Friday and Saturday, but a big crowd has already started to build on Thursday night in Deniliquin, NSW.

Mullet haircuts, burnouts and cans of Bundaberg Rum are just the beginning of the fun at the uniquely Aussie event dubbed the country’s wildest festival.

Around 20,000 people are expected over the next few days to celebrate all things Australian, especially the Australian icon that is the beloved tool.

There are outdoor riding competitions, the Australian National Circle Work Championships, the show and shine arena and bull riding.

This year is also a big event for music lovers, headlined by legendary American country star Brad Paisley, pop star Jessica Mauboy, songwriter John Williamson and rock’n’roll legends The Angels.

Other top acts performing at the festival include Busby Marou, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, Shannon Noll, Sara Storer, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, Shane Nicholson and many more.

The festival, which started in 1999 when the area was struggling with a crippling drought, remains a true community event.

Each year, about 1,200 volunteers mobilize to help organize the event, and after each muster, about $100,000 is donated back to community groups.

With 20,000 people arriving in a town with a population of about 8,000, the Murray River Police District has urged drivers to take care on the way there.

Detective Constable Monica Barham said a festival of this size requires a lot of planning for security.

‘It is a big event for us. The planning and preparation starts months in advance,’ she said Riverina Herald.

‘We are working closely with the organizers of the event to coordinate a secure police operation.’

Sergeant Barham said the Rally allows the parties to support local communities and businesses.

“All we hope for is that the participants are safe, that we don’t have any major incidents and that everyone can get back to enjoying the spirit of the Deni Ute Muster,” she said.

In addition to knowing how to have fun, Deni Ute Muster is also known for breaking unusual records, and many are eager to see what could interest the Guinness Book of Records this year.

The strangest record it holds is for most people wearing a blue singlet gathered in one place, with 3,924 counted in 2013.

Considering the amount of people wanting to let their hair down after lockdowns, the record broken this year could be the most empty beer cans ever gathered in one place.

