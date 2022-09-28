Dems LOSE ground over Republicans and Biden’s approval drops five points with 40 days until midterms

The Democrats’ lead continues to shrink as the midterm elections approach and the party is just 2 percent ahead of the Republicans — and Joe Biden isn’t boosting the polls because his endorsement is also falling.

Forty-five percent of registered voters surveyed told Politico/Morning Consult that they would vote for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections, compared to 43 percent who said they would vote for Republicans — a 2 percent increase from last year. week.

The small gap between the parties falls right within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The other 12 percent of the respondents say they do not know or have no opinion about which party will emerge as the winner in November.

Biden’s approval is also shown as a decline among registered voters by just 40 days until Election Day.

In the week of Sept. 18, the president had an overall approval rating of 46 percent, compared with his drop from 5 percent to 41 percent in the most recent poll taken this week.

Democrats’ lead over Republicans fell to just 2%, which is within the margin of error of the Politico/Morning Consult poll

Among Democrats alone, he dropped in approval from 85 percent last week to 80 percent now.

The left also lost some advantage in their overall midterm vote, going from a 5 percent margin against Republicans to just 2 percent.

Americans are generally dissatisfied with the direction the country is heading.

Only 21 percent said in September Gallup Poll that they are satisfied, which is still an improvement from August when only 17 percent felt the same and July when only 13 percent were satisfied with the country’s direction.

The July polls came after a 40-year high inflation rate of 9.1 percent in June. Americans consistently view the economy — including inflation, gas prices and jobs — as their top priority when they go to the polls.

While early forecasts showed a Republican carnage in this year’s midterm elections, more recent polls and expert estimates show that the margin of victory is narrowing as the countdown to Election Day follows.

Republicans are still expected to take the House, with a recent estimate by the CBS News model showing the lower house going red with a 223-212 gap — just an 11-seat majority.

Republicans are losing favor for gaining a House majority in predictions for the 2022 midterm elections, which show a second straight month of declining favor. The latest model shows a 223-212 GOP majority

It is unclear what move there will be in the Senate, which is currently split at 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the decisive vote and pushing the party to the smallest possible majority.

Some worry that former President Donald Trump’s support for more radical and “out there” candidates could spell the GOP’s demise in the 2022 interim terms.

One example is television Doctor Mehmet Oz, who is running for the resigning seat of Republican Senator Pat Toomey in the battlefield state of Pennsylvania. Trump supported Dr. Oz in the primaries, and now it’s unclear whether he will have enough statewide and moderate support to win the seat.