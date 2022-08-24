Demons star Max Gawn never wants to hear another sledge like Dayne Zorko’s remark to Harrison Petty

<!–

Demons captain Max Gawn has revealed that the sled Lions skipper Dayne Zorko that targeted Harrison Petty was so mean he never wants to hear anything like that in a match again.

Without revealing exactly what was said, Gawn, 30, hopes it could be a “line in the sand moment” for the AFL.

“Those kinds of comments can stay away from footy,” said the 2021 premiership winner.

“It’s the first time I’ve heard something so deep. I think it’s been treated well, but it’s certainly rare.’

Earlier this week, the Herald Sun reported that Zorko’s sled was along the lines of, “I hope your mother dies.”

The taint visibly upset Petty and he was comforted by teammates, senior coach Simon Goodwin and defensive coach Troy Chaplin in three quarters of an hour.

Zorko later acknowledged he had crossed the line and apologized to petty, freeing him to play in the semi-finals of next Thursday’s elimination against Richmond at the Gabba.

Petty also started the fourth quarter at the Gabba on the bench last Friday before finally composing himself.

After the game, the Lions – and Zorko – apologized and the Demons agreed to close the case.

The AFL also took no action, with Zorko – who is known for his on-field glitch – free to play in Thursday night’s semifinal against Richmond.

And in a move that stunned many football fans, Lions boss Danny Daly publicly stated this week that Zorko’s well-being was the club’s focus.

Many supporters felt that the Lions portrayed Zorko as the victim rather than the aggressor.

“He’s very sorry and he’s still emotional,” Daly said.

Daly later told SEN radio that the club had addressed the issue and were eager to move forward, with finals looming.

“The club made a statement (last Saturday) and that’s where it sits,” he added.

“To be quite honest, our goal at the moment is to make sure Dayne is okay from a mental health perspective. That’s what we have to do as a football club.’

Calls have been made by many in footy to strip Zorko from the Brisbane captaincy, and the Lions star has also taken down his Instagram in the wake of the controversy.

It’s not the first time Zorko has faced the ire of footy fans for his style of play.

Zorko took over as Lions skipper in 2018 after previous captain Dayne Beams stepped down amid controversy of his own.

Just months after he stepped into the role, he was bombed, with AFL legend Tim Watson criticizing his “terrible leadership” after an ongoing clash with Gold Coast tagger Touk Miller.

On multiple occasions, Zorko refused to shake hands with Miller, did so sarcastically or abused him both during and after the game.