Demons star Christian Petracca swears at AFL boss Gillon McLachlan at Brownlow Medal Crown Casino

Melbourne star Christian Petracca lashed out at Gillon McLachlan during the Brownlow Medal and swore at the AFL executive when he repeatedly mispronounced his surname while reading out the umpires’ votes on footy’s night of nights.

The Demons midfielder was seen saying, ‘It’s Petracca, dammit’ just after McLachlan read out the votes for the 16th round of the season.

The AFL boss had repeatedly pronounced his surname ‘Pet-rack-a’ when the correct pronunciation is ‘Pet-rah-ka’.

Petracca finished sixth in the medal count with 24 votes, meaning his name came up several times on Sunday night, with McLachlan one of the panel tasked with reading out the judges’ scores for each round.

The Demons star was seen saying: ‘It’s Petracca, for God’s sake’ after Gillon McLachlan repeatedly mispronounced his surname on Sunday night

The AFL executive (pictured during the ceremony) pronounced his name ‘Pet-rack-a’ instead of the correct way, ‘Pet-rah-ka’

The 26-year-old was tied for the lead after six rounds but gradually slipped away as Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps took the game’s top honours.

It seems McLachlan wasn’t the only one confused about how to say Petracca’s name correctly, with several fans responding to his snub by taking to Twitter to ask what the true pronunciation is.

“To be fair, the nickname ‘Trak’ – pronounced Track – doesn’t really help his case,” wrote one.

Cripps claimed the AFL’s top honor for the first time with three votes in Carlton’s heartbreaking Round 23 loss to Collingwood to sneak home with 29 votes ahead of Brisbane gun Neale (28 votes) and Gold Coast’s Touk Miller (27).

Petracca (pictured with partner Bella Beischer on the Brownlows red carpet on Sunday night) was tied for the lead after 10 laps but fell away as the count wore on. He was one of the early favorites to win the award

McLachlan (pictured with wife Laura on the red carpet) was one of the panel members who read out the judges’ votes for each round

But the 27-year-old had luck at the tribunal to thank.

Cripps received a two-match ban after Round 21 for a bump that concussed Brisbane’s Callum Ah Chee – which would have ruled him ineligible for the Brownlow – but surprisingly had it overturned in a marathon hearing on August 11.

This allowed him to play in Round 22, where he did not vote, and Round 23, where Cripps sealed victory.

Cripps, in the final announcement of the count, drew the maximum votes for 35 disposals and 12 clearances in the one-point loss to Collingwood that ultimately cost the Blues a place in the finals.

“To be honest, by the end of the game I was so numb,” he said.

‘I’d rather get zero touches and win than play like I did.

‘I would love to be sober this time next year. That’s my goal.’

Miller and Neale went into round 23 with 27 each, but Miller abstained and Neale received only one vote.

Cripps is the first Blue to win the Brownlow since former skipper Chris Judd in 2010.

Brownlow medalist Patrick Cripps (pictured after his win) only secured the game’s highest honor in the final round

Cripps (pictured with Monique Fontana on Sunday night) got the maximum three votes seven times but trailed Brisbane’s Lachie Neale for most of the night

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” Cripps said as he accepted the prestigious medal.

Overall, Cripps voted in 13 games and received the maximum three votes seven times.

He arguably could have added a few more votes to his tally but received just one for his three-goal, 30-game effort against Richmond in the first round.

Cripps, 27, initially took the lead in round seven but was pulled back by Neale, who led for most of the count from round eight.